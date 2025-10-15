MGX, AIP and BlackRock’s GIP to acquire Aligned Data Centers in boost to AI infrastructure

A consortium made up of the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), MGX and BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has agreed to acquire 100 per cent equity of Aligned Data Centers, in a move expected to boost AI infrastructure globally.

The acquisition of Aligned Data Centers, one of the world’s fastest-growing digital infrastructure developers, was made from Macquarie Asset Management and other co-investors, Abu Dhabi AI investment firm MGX said in a statement on Wednesday.

The transaction, giving Aligned an enterprise value of approximately $40 billion, is one of the largest private infrastructure deals in the digital and AI sectors.

Collectively referred to as AIP Partners, the consortium aims to position Aligned as a cornerstone of next-generation compute infrastructure, enabling large-scale AI workloads across North and Latin America, MGX said.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

AIP was established last year by BlackRock, GIP, MGX, Microsoft and Nvidia to channel institutional capital into the infrastructure that underpins AI and high-performance computing. Its mission is to deploy $30 billion in equity, potentially reaching $100 billion including debt, to fund the global expansion of digital capacity.

For Ahmed Yahia, managing director and chief executive of MGX and vice chairman of AIP, the Aligned acquisition marks a defining step in that plan.

“This is one of the top three hyperscale AI infrastructure companies in the US and certainly globally,” he told The National, noting that its $40 billion enterprise value makes it “the largest private equity digital infrastructure transaction on record”.

Scale, reliability and strategic alignment

Mr Yahia outlined three features that made Aligned a fit for the consortium. “The first one is scale. This company, Aligned Data Centers, has the ability to build gigawatt-type sites, which is critical to be able to scale compute infrastructure in a cost-efficient way.”

He claimed that there are only four or five such platforms in the US and globally.

Moreover, “this is a company that has been building largely for the hyperscalers”, he said. “In fact, all hyperscalers are their customers, and they account for more than 80 per cent of their business.”

These relationships, he said, “are effectively building most of the infrastructure of the future”.

MGX and AIP are already closely linked to the global AI ecosystem, Mr Yahia noted. “We already have partnerships in those areas … whether it's ourselves, whether it's BlackRock or GIP, we have partnerships with OpenAI, xAI, Anthropic and all the foundational players.”

The Aligned acquisition comes amid a boom in AI infrastructure in the UAE and globally, with announcements such as the Stargate initiative.

In May, G42 teamed up with OpenAI, Oracle and Nvidia, alongside SoftBank Group to set up Stargate UAE, a one-gigawatt computing cluster that will operate in the emirate's 5GW UAE-US AI Campus.

About 300 megawatts of capacity at the campus is expected to come online in 2026, Andrew Jackson, group chief AI officer at G42, said at the Gitex Global technology exhibition on Tuesday.

Ensuring responsible use of AI top of the agenda as Gitex kicks off 02:03

“Stargate is an initiative – it’s not a company,” Mr Yahia said. Khazna Data Centres, a G42 company, will contribute and participate in the construction of Stargate, he said.

“We have, in effect, five platforms for our AI infrastructure portfolio: Vantage, Aligned, Khazna and the AI Compass, and one partnership vehicle that can invest across the board or in new assets.”

Mr Yahia said the company views these global investments as part of the same infrastructure fabric driving the AI economy across continents.

“We bring an end-to-end view of the AI play. GIP brings tremendous experience in infrastructure, whether power, traditional or now digital infrastructure. BlackRock brings the scale of capital critical to this industry, and Microsoft, xAI and Nvidia bring the technology expertise and the optic.”

These are strategic partners as they are end users of the infrastructure, he added.

Looking ahead, Mr Yahia cited estimates that more than $1 trillion per year in required capital spending for global AI infrastructure buildout.

“If you don’t have logistics, you can’t have manufacturing. Similarly, if you don’t have digital infrastructure, you can’t have AI innovation.” Ahmed Yahia ,

managing director and chief executive of MGX

Capital deployment and the value chain

Mr Yahia expects the consortium’s investment to unleash substantial capital deployment and economic activity over the next five years.

“You’re talking about billions … this number could be as high as $5 to $10 billion and I’m talking about equity, not debt.”

The investments will generate jobs across the value chain, from construction and electrical engineering to software optimisation.

“These data centres are effectively the infrastructure of the 21st century,” he said. “If you don’t have logistics, you can’t have manufacturing. Similarly, if you don’t have digital infrastructure, you can’t have AI innovation.”

Aligned’s reputation for advanced cooling and energy-efficient systems also aligns with MGX’s investment thesis. “It’s critical,” Mr Yahia said of sustainability. “When you think about the global capacity requirements of 170 to 180 gigawatts of data centre installed capacity by 2030 that requires about 200 to 220 gigawatts of power.”

He added that AIP and its partners are working to ensure that data centre power generation does not strain existing grids.

“One of the things that we’re working on collectively with our partners … is to build capacity that’s captive to these data centres, so that there is no trade-off or pressure from a pricing or availability perspective for the consumer.”

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

Ten10 Cricket League Venue and schedule Sharjah Cricket Stadium, December 14 to 17 Teams Maratha Arabians Leading player: Virender Sehwag; Top picks: Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim; UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Zahoor Khan Bengal Lions Leading player: Sarfraz Ahmed; Top picks: Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman; UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Rameez Shahzad Kerala Kings Leading player: Eoin Morgan; Top picks: Kieron Pollard, Sohail Tanvir; UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Imran Haider Pakhtoons Leading player: Shahid Afridi; Top picks: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal; UAE players: Amjad Javed, Saqlain Haider Punjabi Legends Leading player: Shoaib Malik; Top picks: Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan; UAE players: Ghulam Shabber, Shareef Asadullah Team Sri Lanka Cricket Will be made up of Colombo players who won island’s domestic limited-overs competition

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Company profile Name: Dukkantek Started: January 2021 Founders: Sanad Yaghi, Ali Al Sayegh and Shadi Joulani Based: UAE Number of employees: 140 Sector: B2B Vertical SaaS(software as a service) Investment: $5.2 million Funding stage: Seed round Investors: Global Founders Capital, Colle Capital Partners, Wamda Capital, Plug and Play, Comma Capital, Nowais Capital, Annex Investments and AMK Investment Office

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EShaffra%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDIFC%20Innovation%20Hub%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Emetaverse-as-a-Service%20(MaaS)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ecurrently%20closing%20%241.5%20million%20seed%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%20Abu%20Dhabi%20and%20different%20PCs%20and%20angel%20investors%20from%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Disturbing%20facts%20and%20figures %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E51%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20in%20the%20UAE%20feel%20like%20they%20are%20failing%20within%20the%20first%20year%20of%20parenthood%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E57%25%20vs%2043%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20is%20the%20number%20of%20mothers%20versus%20the%20number%20of%20fathers%20who%20feel%20they%E2%80%99re%20failing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E28%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20believe%20social%20media%20adds%20to%20the%20pressure%20they%20feel%20to%20be%20perfect%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E55%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20cannot%20relate%20to%20parenting%20images%20on%20social%20media%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E67%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20wish%20there%20were%20more%20honest%20representations%20of%20parenting%20on%20social%20media%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E53%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20admit%20they%20put%20on%20a%20brave%20face%20rather%20than%20being%20honest%20due%20to%20fear%20of%20judgment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cspan%20style%3D%22font-size%3A%2014px%3B%22%3ESource%3A%20YouGov%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

You Were Never Really Here Director: Lynne Ramsay Starring: Joaquim Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov Four stars

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Cashew%0D%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202020%0D%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Ibtissam%20Ouassif%20and%20Ammar%20Afif%0D%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%0D%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%2410m%0D%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Mashreq%2C%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue? George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.

Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.

Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.

Hunting park to luxury living Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name

The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland

Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Glossary of a stock market revolution Reddit A discussion website Redditor The users of Reddit Robinhood A smartphone app for buying and selling shares Short seller Selling a stock today in the belief its price will fall in the future Short squeeze Traders forced to buy a stock they are shorting Naked short An illegal practice