Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, held talks with senior Iraqi militia officials on Thursday, as the prospect of a showdown between government forces and the powerful Kataib Hezbollah appeared to have been averted.

Sources told The National that Brig Gen Qaani had arrived in Baghdad on Monday night after Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi threatened to send Iraqi forces into the Kataib Hezbollah-controlled Jurf Al Sakhar district, about 60km south of the capital, following reports of rampant oil smuggling in the area.

A representative for Kataib Hezbollah said the group’s secretary general, Abu Hussein Al Hamidawi, met Gen Qaani, Badr Organisation leader Hadi Al Amiri and Falih Al Fayadh, chairman of the Popular Mobilisation Forces, in a bid to prevent any escalation.

Following the talks, the Kataib Hezbollah leader said “the existing disagreements with the head of the authority will be addressed through private channels, denying our real enemies the opportunity to exploit them”, in a statement read out by a spokesman for the group.

The statement did not mention Mr Al Zaidi by name.

According to a plan announced by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office late on Wednesday, the army's 38th Brigade will take charge of the western approaches to Anbar province, while the federal police 17th Brigade unit will secure the centre of Jurf Al Sakhar, also known as Jurf Al Nasr.

The sector stretching towards the neighbouring Karbala province will be controlled by the PMF's 72nd and 79th brigades.

So-called energy police are being assigned to protect oil pipelines, set up new checkpoints in Babil and Anbar provinces, and reopen the road linking Musayyib, Al Fadhiliya and Amiriyat Al Fallujah.

Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister ordered the creation of a local command headquarters for federal forces and the PMF brigades to take control of Jurf Al Sakhar from Kataib Hezbollah.

The government forces are expected to move into the group's stronghold of Jurf Al Sakhar on Friday, according to three security officials familiar ⁠with the deal.

Kataib forces would then move to other areas, Lt Gen Saad Maan, head of Iraq's ​security media ⁠cell, told Reuters.

The district has been controlled by Kataib Hezbollah since it drove out ISIS fighters in 2014.

Although technically under the Prime Minister's command, the militia, as part of the PMF, has often defied government orders.

The statement from Mr Al Hamidawi thanked Brig Gen Qaani, Mr Al Amiri, Mr Al Fayadh and PMF chief of staff Abdul Aziz Al Muhammadawi for their “honourable positions” and efforts to prevent bloodshed.