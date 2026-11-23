Today on Trending Middle East, The National investigates whether European tunnelling equipment was used to build Iran's underground missile sites.

The UN's maritime agency welcomes plans by 22 countries in the Gulf and East Africa to launch joint coastguard patrols against piracy and smuggling in the Red Sea.

In Turkey, the Cop31 climate change summit ends without a deal, after countries failed to unite over fossil fuel use and climate funding.

Saudi Arabia is to introduce a 15 per cent minimum tax on large multinational companies starting from January 2027.

And the release of the Grand Theft Auto 6 video game has led authorities in the UAE to issue safety warnings over its portrayal of drug use and other illegal activities.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.