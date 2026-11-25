In today's episode of Trending Middle East, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has ordered a federal takeover of oil exports and border crossings in the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The Saudi-led coalition has carried out air strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah port and several targets in the north of the country. It comes after a Houthi attack on Riyadh's financial district on Tuesday that injured 11 people.

Road safety experts have called for stricter monitoring of heavy vehicles in the UAE after two deadly lorry accidents in less than two weeks. The death toll from a collision in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday has risen to 13.

Syria is preparing to appoint new diplomats to key positions abroad in January, a Foreign Ministry source told The National. Many of the country's embassies are still staffed by diplomats appointed under Bashar Al Assad, nearly two years after his downfall.

And a flydubai flight from Krakow in Poland to Dubai was diverted to Kuwait on Tuesday evening due to a technical issue.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.