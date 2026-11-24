In today's episode of Trending Middle East, Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as its chief executive, less than two weeks after he resigned over an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

The UN General Assembly adopts a resolution to hold a global water conference every three years, after a proposal led by the UAE and Senegal. The decision comes in the run-up to next month's UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The US is investigating suspected Iranian involvement in cyber attacks against up to 50 ships carrying oil, gas and other potentially explosive cargo, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Meanwhile, Israel's war on Gaza has left more than 99 per cent of the territory at risk of environmental contamination, threatening human survival, a report by Oxfam says.

And the UAE unveils an AI-powered personal assistant called Mira, designed to simplify access to government services. The tool will be introduced in March and expanded across all government services by the end of 2027.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.