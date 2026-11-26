In today's episode of Trending Middle East, at least 31 people have been killed and 25 injured after a fuel tanker overturned and caught fire on Cairo's busy ring road.

Two members of Syria's security forces have been killed and five injured in an ISIS attack in the north-eastern city of Hassakeh, state media reports.

President Donald Trump’s threat to tax American companies building data centres overseas could be an opportunity for the Gulf, analysts say.

Public transport drivers have jammed roads across Lebanon in nationwide protests, demanding more government support.

Finally, Dubai Islamic Bank has agreed to acquire Emirates Islamic Bank in an all-share deal, cementing its position as the UAE's largest Islamic lender.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.