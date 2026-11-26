US President Donald Trump's threat to penalise American companies building data centres overseas could accelerate home-grown AI development in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where billions of dollars are being invested in infrastructure.

Recent turmoil at Nvidia and growing scrutiny of American chip exports have also highlighted the global implications of US technology policy uncertainty.

On Friday, Mr Trump threatened to impose taxes on American companies building data centres overseas.

Three days later, Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's chief executive following Mr Trump's intervention.

Both developments highlight Washington's influence over who builds AI infrastructure and who can access the technology that powers it.

Nvidia accounts for an estimated 40 per cent of capital spending by major cloud providers and about 80 per cent among other AI infrastructure operators, Mr Huang said in an interview with the BG2 podcast last month.

In Abu Dhabi, the planned five-gigawatt UAE-US AI campus, expected to cost more than $30 billion, will house Stargate UAE, a one-gigawatt computing cluster bringing together G42, OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco and SoftBank.

In Saudi Arabia, Public Investment Fund-owned AI company Humain expanded its partnership with Nvidia last month with plans for an 84-megawatt AI computing project. The company is targeting more than six gigawatts of data centre capacity by 2034.

Uncertainty in Washington

Last week, the US Department of Commerce introduced new export restrictions to prevent companies from bypassing chip controls through overseas data centres.

Further scrutiny is expected when Democrats take control of Congress in January, with lawmakers pushing for tighter AI regulation.

Meanwhile, the UAE, which joined the US-led Pax Silica initiative in January, was among nine US partners that pledged to safeguard sensitive AI technology earlier this month.

Greater scrutiny of how American chips are used could work in the UAE's favour, said Chiara Spina, assistant professor of entrepreneurship and family enterprise at Insead.

“Where the UAE has a competitive advantage would be instead in investing in data centres which proved to be extremely safe,” she told The National.

David Bach, president of Swiss business school IMD, told The National that "the unpredictability in US policy is a risk, but it's also a tremendous opportunity,”

Businesses are regionalising digital services, much as they did physical supply chains to guard against trade disruptions, potentially benefiting the UAE as companies seek more stable jurisdictions, he said from the sidelines of the IMD Business Forum 2026 held in Dubai.

Opportunity for regional companies

Saudi geothermal cooling company Strataphy, which has announced a collaboration with Humain, competes with US companies such as Vertiv, Trane and Carrier.

Its technology uses the ground's thermal properties to cool infrastructure such as data centres, reducing electricity consumption without consuming water.

Should restrictions extend to American infrastructure providers operating overseas, “that is fantastic news for us”, Ammar Alali, chief executive of Strataphy told The National.

While Mr Alali does not expect such sweeping restrictions, reduced US competition could boost Strataphy's market share.

Data centres are expected to account for more than 85 per cent of Strataphy's clients by the end of 2027, up from none at the end of 2025. The company serves predominantly government-owned data centre customers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and is expanding into Oman.

Tighter chip export controls, however, could delay data centre projects and affect Strataphy's cooling efficiency. Although it does not buy directly from Nvidia, switching from newer Nvidia chips to those requiring lower coolant temperatures could reduce the cooling cost savings it offers from 65 per cent to about 50 per cent, Mr Alali said.

Push for AI sovereignty

Demand for digital sovereignty has been growing as companies seek greater control over their technology infrastructure, Mr Bach said.

“People are talking about sovereign clouds, the fact that you need to have your data in certain jurisdictions, either as a function of regulation or as a function of just business continuity because disruptions can occur.”

Abu Dhabi-based Aleria, a key player in the UAE's sovereign AI ecosystem, enables governments and businesses to run AI within their own infrastructure while retaining control over their data.

The company remains firmly committed to Nvidia.

“We strongly believe in Nvidia-based technology that they have delivered over the past three decades,” Eric Leandri, chief executive of Aleria, told The National.

“From a technology perspective, recent weeks have reinforced our confidence in Nvidia's leadership.”

Aleria is expanding its partnership with Nvidia into Europe, announcing plans at the chipmaker's GTC conference in Berlin last month to deploy 3,000 Blackwell Ultra graphics processing units in Switzerland alongside US data storage company DDN.

Mr Leandri said governments needed to treat AI as critical national infrastructure, but distinguished AI sovereignty from complete technological independence.

“The Gulf does not need to recreate the entire global technology ecosystem independently. It has the opportunity to become a leading, valued and respected partner within it.”

From AI importer to exporter

Mr Bach compared the AI boom to the early days of the internet, when attention focused on servers, fibre-optic cables and browsers rather than the businesses that would emerge, such as Amazon, Google and Netflix.

Government-backed AI infrastructure in the UAE could similarly lower barriers to entry for entrepreneurs who lack the capital to build their own computing facilities, he said.

“I think there's going to be so much opportunity in leveraging that infrastructure to build exciting new businesses,” he said.

The UAE's willingness to adopt new technologies could make it a testing ground for AI applications. Developing software in line with international regulatory standards could enable entrepreneurs to export their products to Europe, Asia and even the US, Ms Spina said.

For the Gulf, importing American computing power could ultimately become the foundation of an export industry of its own.