US President Donald Trump on Friday said former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang deserved a "second chance" and that the White House would "fight very hard" for data centres.

For the second time since the resignation of Mr Huang, Mr Trump told reporters that he thinks Nvidia should forgive the tech mogul whose extramarital affair with a potential Chinese intelligence asset resulted in his removal.

"He made some bad decisions but he's a brilliant person," Mr Trump said. "I think I would love for Jensen to be given a second chance."

Mr Huang's affair came amid claims from both Democrats and Republicans that Nvidia was violating US export laws by allowing for China to obtain powerful American-made semiconductor technology and computers. Critics have alleged that the White House assisted Nvidia in circumventing national security-related export restrictions.

The US President didn't address those accusations during the news conference.

Jensen Huang delivers a speech during the Nvidia GTC Berlin 2026 Artificial Intelligence conference on October 21. AFP Show caption: Jensen Huang delivers a speech during the Nvidia GTC Berlin …

"I think the company, if they were smart, they'd take that brilliant man, accept his apology and let him go back to work," the US President said.

Earlier this week, Nvidia's board of directors said that the company was moving on and not interested in asking Mr Huang to return.

During the press conference, Mr Trump also highlighted that the Senate had passed a bill to expedite the permitting process for energy projects while also pressuring data centre companies to pay for the electricity they use.

The bill, the "Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act", passed in the Senate on Thursday in a 62 to 33 vote. It still needs to pass the House of Representatives before it can become law.

Mr Trump said that despite polling in recent months showing a majority of Americans oppose data centre construction near their homes, he won't be changing his stance on them.

"The data centres, we're gonna fight very hard for the data centres because we're not going to let China [surpass us in AI], we're leading China," he said.

US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in the White House in Washington. EPA Show caption: US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in th…

Worries and anger about data centres in the US have been kicked into overdrive, with Americans expressing concern about their noise, environmental impact and strain on energy grids.

But Mr Trump touted the importance of data centres to the AI race, claiming that China's President Xi Jinping had congratulated him on the US approach to the technology and desire to remain a leader during the US leader's visit to Shenzhen this week.

"President Xi, he congratulated me by the way, on how well we're doing in every way, but especially with what we're doing with superintelligence," Mr Trump said.

He added that "whoever wins SI, wins", referring to the term "superintelligence" that he has pushed as a replacement for "AI".

Still, polls show that besides data centres being unpopular among US voters, so too is AI, with worries high over potential job losses and security issues.