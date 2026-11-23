Nvidia's board of directors on Monday brought back Jensen Huang as chief executive, less than two weeks after his resignation from the chip-making giant.

Mr Huang resigned after admitting to an extramarital affair with a technology executive whom US authorities believe was spying for China.

He also faces accusations he knowingly circumvented US export laws designed to keep American AI and semiconductor technology out of China.

"I am honoured to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," he said. "I am grateful for the love and support of my family, I can’t wait to get back to work."

US President Donald Trump, who has publicly encouraged Nvidia's board of directors to bring Mr Huang back, welcomed the decision.

“On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen and he is a great patriot and national treasure,” Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Separately, Nvidia should continue its thorough internal investigation of the company’s compliance with US export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and patriotic duty to protect US national security.”

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Mr Trump said that he had personally spoken with Nvidia's board of directors to try and convince them to bring Mr Huang back.

Nvidia's share price leapt by roughly 30 per cent at market opening.

"The mistake has been corrected," technology tycoon Elon Musk, who had also pushed for Mr Huang's return to Nvidia, posted on X.

OpenAI's chief executive Sam Altman, with whom Mr Huang and Nvidia have several business deals, congratulated Mr Huang.

"Jensen!" he posted on X.

But hanging over Mr Huang's return is the lingering controversy related to his dealings with China.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress have called for inquiries into Mr Huang and Nvidia's circumvention of US export laws. Media reports indicate that the Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation into the company's accounting practices and investor disclosures.

“The SEC does not comment on the existence or non-existence of a possible investigation,” a representative for the federal agency told The National.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, a strong critic of Big Tech, made clear that she would continue to try and hold Mr Huang and his company accountable for any violations of US law.

"The reckless decision to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO does not change the fact that Mr Huang, Nvidia executives, and the company’s board still owe Congress answers about the company’s compliance with US export controls," she said, adding that she planned to direct more scrutiny towards the White House in light of recent events.

"The Trump Administration also needs to explain to Congress what ‘input’ was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement."

Before he stepped down as Nvidia chief executive, Mr Huang had been requested to appear before Congress amid rising concerns over national security matters related to his actions at the company.

Though he agreed to do so before he stepped down, it's not yet clear if Mr Huang will still testify on December 3.

Even by Silicon Valley standards, where mercurial executives are often given the benefit of the doubt, the re-emergence of Mr Huang is a surprise.

"The return of Jensen Huang at the helm of Nvidia is almost as big a shock as his departure," said Lindsey Stewart, Morningstar's director of institutional insights.

"It’s possible that many investors will conclude this is a good move given his history of value creation at the company ... but alongside that sense of relief, there are sure to be questions about who is best placed to provide appropriate governance and oversight of key risks at the now-giant company at the centre of a critically important global AI ecosystem."

Mohammed Soliman, director of compute infrastructure at McLarty Associates and a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said that at this point in time, when the AI boom hangs in the balance, there was a lot of concern about what it might mean to decouple Mr Huang from Nvidia.

"Jensen is not just a CEO, he's the one with the relationships, with customers and with Washington," Mr Soliman explained.

"The AI ecosystem needed him back, given the current moment and the challenges facing the whole industry, not just Nvidia."

But he added that the allegations Mr Huang faces are unlikely to simply go away.

"The investigation is still ongoing, and nobody is pretending that part is finished, but the market wasn't going to wait for a perfect answer," Mr Soliman said.

Guy Kawasaki, a prominent marketing strategist well known in Silicon Valley bluntly critiqued the push to bring Mr Huang back and ultimately, the people who made it possible.

"Why have a board?" Mr Kawasaki posted on Threads.