The only thing more prolific than the current string of technical glitches, upgrade snafus and alleged hacking attempts at this moment might be the conjecture and uncertainty surrounding it all.

Most of the time when widespread technology outages occur, there is a lengthy post-mortem conducted by information technology teams, and by the time that post-mortem research is complete, collectively we lose interest.

At this point it's difficult to find someone who hasn't been impacted by the recent Outlook outage, US airline router problems or large bank tech woes.

One thing is certain, however, the recent series of outages have shown that because of the increasingly prevalent digital world that surrounds us, we're all more vulnerable than ever when it comes to having our productivity halted, our communication silenced and even our ability to spend money compromised.

"This is the Y2K I was once promised," reads a popular meme that has emerged amid all these technology glitches and potential hacks.

Passengers sleep in a check-in area while they wait for their flight at Los Angeles International Airport earlie this week. AFP Show caption: Passengers sleep in a check-in area while they wait for thei…

Being a millennial, this meme gave me an instant hit of nostalgia and at once, instilled a sense of panic.

The Y2K bug is often ridiculed these days, but make no mistake, it was a real problem that needed to be dealt with as governments all over the world upgraded old computer systems to deal with the stroke of midnight ushiering in the year 2000.

Collectively, the world was able to deal with this problem, and it provides some teachable moments.

The biggest takeaway from Y2K is the need to respect basic facts about technology. In short, it's not perfect and it needs to be constantly maintained, invested in, and occasionally fixed.

Another Y2K lesson learned is the need to be prepared, albeit not scared. The latter part of that statement is where the Y2K parody has emerged in recent years. Many media reports at the time focused on a handful of doomers who prepared for all out chaos and an end to life as we know it, when in reality, there were simple steps that needed to be taken by governments and the private sector to prevent chaos.

Those steps were taken, and with the exception of a few small incidents, Y2K worries evaporated.

In today's media environment, especially in the realm of social media where misinformation and disinformation runs rampant, however, the consensus achieved in the lead up to Y2K isn't as easy to achieve.

Yet just because consensus is harder to reach doesn't mean we should give up and lean into the chaos.

Instead, we need to embrace the fact that we live in a world filled with unprecedented digital breakthroughs, while also being surrounded by analogue technologies that have managed to withstand the test of time.

It's not a false choice, yet far too often in recent years we have treated it like one.

The last two decades in many parts of the world are a perfect example of this conundrum.

During that time period, obviously the proliferation of cellular phones and smartphones has relegated analogue landline telephones to the dustbin of history.

From a standpoint of infrastructure and for the good of public safety, the landline telephone demise is a shame.

Last Friday during the ground stop brought aviation in the US to a complete halt, the ordeal had a cascade effect.

Stranded passengers sought to call just about anybody and everybody who could help out their situation, only to find that cell phone networks in some instances became overloaded.

In turn, that burden on cell phone networks also impacted service for people outside of airports in residential areas.

Ideally, travelers would simply walk over to payphones and those outside airports would use their landline phones somewhere in their house or apartment.

Unfortunately, those landline phones have become a rare sight.

Yes, they pale in comparison to smartphones, but there's a certain brilliance to landlines that's under-appreciated and worth maintaining in terms of infrastructure.

It's easy to forget, but landline phones don't need to be plugged into a power outlet, they only require a connection to existing telephone networks to work properly.

When used in abundance, they also tend to be more reliable than smartphone networks facing a similar usage crunch.

I am not by any means suggesting we're better off without smartphones, but there's something beautiful about having the option of using a conventional landline phone and having it reliably sit there while knowing full well that it can be relied upon in the event that chaos ensues with our modern communication networks.

Landline systems are also less vulnerable to outages prompted by potential cyber attacks.

Unfortunately, at least in the US, not only are landline phones incredibly difficult to find, they're also being phased out in terms of support by the telecommunication companies.

A classic red-corded telephone is on display at the booth of a company that uses AI for managing phone calls during an exhibition in Bucharest, Romania. EPA Show caption: A classic red-corded telephone is on display at the booth of…

The US Federal Communications Commission has made methodical moves that would make it easier for companies to stop supporting those landline phones.

In AT&T and Verizon have acknowledged they plan to phase out support for landlines based on copper-wire networks, causing concern from some residents.

In California, some elected officials are trying to push back against similar actions taken by telecom companies.

The pushback, in this writer's opinion, is completely justified, especially against the backdrop of a rash of technical issues and potential hacks that left so many consumers and even experts scrambling.

While I'm pushing for landlines, I would also like to recall Monday's technical problems that plagued several US banks.

Yes, it's amazing that in 2026, it's easier than ever to lead an existence where physical cash is largely not required, but that mentality has also left us more vulnerable than ever to a mercurial technology landscape.

On top of that, just about every technology and cybersecurity expert has warned that AI will make attacks against financial institutions easier than ever.

With all that in mind, we need to keep physical currency in our daily lives. This doesn't mean we should do away with credit, debit or Apple Pay and start stuffing cash under our mattresses, but rather, it's just common sense to keep cash handy.

We live in tremendous times where an abundance of technology has opened up unprecedented possibilities, but it has also made us more susceptible than ever.

So let's find consensus by making sure landlines down fall by the wayside, while also keeping some cash in our wallets.

It's easy, and given the recent events it certainly can't hurt.