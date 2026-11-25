An ISIS attack in north-eastern Syria killed two members of the security forces and injured five others on Thursday, state media reported.

The attack in Hassakeh was carried out against an internal security building, the province’s internal security commander said, according to Alikhbariah TV.

The outlet had reported that an explosion was heard in the area, followed by clashes. It later said the explosion was caused by a bomb-laden motorcycle that was set off at the entrance to the government building.

Internal security forces have launched an investigation into the attack, the outlet said.

Officials said in a statement that four ISIS members had carried out the attack. Two were killed in clashes with security forces and two died in suicide explosions.

Shafaq News reported that a curfew has been imposed in the area where the headquarters is located.

Attacks by ISIS have declined dramatically since the fall of Bashar Al Assad, though security forces continue to face threats from the group, which conquered large parts of Syrian territory in 2014.

Syrian security forces have continued to work to combat the group, with Damascus joining the US-led anti-ISIS coalition in November 2025 and co-ordinating counter-terrorism efforts with international partners.