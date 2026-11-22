Iraq on Sunday opened the trials of thousands of ISIS suspects transferred from Syria, starting with six Syrians accused of joining the group and fighting against the former Assad regime and Kurdish forces.

The six men stood before Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad, the first defendants in a mass trial that will decide the fate of 5,704 suspects transferred this year by the US-led anti-ISIS coalition.

The accused were tried in two separate but adjacent courtrooms. In one, Judge Haider Naji read out the charges against three of the men: membership of the terrorist organisation Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant.

“The final conclusions: the Directorate of Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism has established that the defendant belongs to terrorist gangs, participated in battles, threatened national security, and constitutes a threat to national and international security,” Judge Naji told each of the three men individually.

The judge said the evidence was based on intelligence reports from various agencies, as well as testimony from victims of the group, Iraq residents, people in displacement camps and ISIS's own media publications.

All three men had joined ISIS in 2016, the court heard. They were fighters who took part in raids and battles against the former Syrian regime and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

None of them had a lawyer. Each accepted representation by a court-appointed defence lawyer.

Judge Naji then adjourned their trials until December 7, “in order to give you the opportunity to defend yourself, to absorb what has been read to you from security reports and to have a suitable period to prepare your defence”.

Sunday's proceedings mark the start of the trial phase for suspects transferred from prisons in north-eastern Syria to Iraq in February, under a US military-supported operation, following the collapse of Kurdish-led control in the area.

The men had been held for years in Syria without charge or access to a judicial system. Iraq agreed to receive them, investigate them from scratch and try them exclusively under Iraqi law, with no extradition to their home countries before proceedings are concluded.

In September, the Supreme Judicial Council said investigations had been completed for 5,704 prisoners, including 3,497 Syrians and 474 Iraqis, and citizens of 67 countries in total – 16 Arab states, 19 EU countries and 32 others.

The cases were handled by the First Karkh Investigative Court, reinforced with additional judges and prosecutors, with support from the National Centre for International Judicial Co-operation, which provided a vast database documenting ISIS crimes between 2014 and 2017.

Iraq has already started trying smaller groups transferred earlier, including 47 French citizens handed over in July last year. Sixteen of them had been sentenced by then, most to life imprisonment.

Iraqi courts have handed down hundreds of death sentences and life terms for terrorism offences over the years, including to foreign fighters. Human rights groups have criticised some of those proceedings as hasty and said the accused are denied due process – a charge Baghdad rejects, insisting that guarantees of a fair trial are in place.