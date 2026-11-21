Residents living near the Al Haritha thermal power station in Iraq's Al Basra woke up to a loud blast at 5.20am on Saturday. They said ambulances and civil defence trucks arrived at the scene two hours later, leaving people feeling responsible for putting out the flames.

Walaa Ali Jaber, whose home is a few metres from the power station, told The National News that his father died after the fire reached their house.

“My father was in the garden performing ablution for prayer in the morning when the blast struck," he said.

“I felt the whole house rise and then come down to the ground violently. I ran out inside the house, but I could not see everything clearly, only flames of fire in every corner and smoke near the houses in the area.”

He said his father was engulfed by the fire and that the family could not find a way out. “The house was a piece of fire. The doors were closed, and the electricity was cut off. I remember my mother holding me and crying. I told my father, ‘Cover yourself with the blanket; let us die by fire and not die by suffocation'," he added.

Neighbours eventually came to the rescue and found Mr Jaber's father still breathing. They rushed him to a hospital in the city centre more than 20 km away, but he died on the way.

“We have a hospital in Al Haritha district. It was completed in 2018 but had still not opened, for unknown reasons.” He said emergency workers were late in coming to their aid and that he was grateful for the people who did assist in putting out the flames.

Mr Jaber claimed the station’s director and engineers knew about the gas leak. “One of the engineers told us: ‘I cannot reduce one kilowatt for a simple leak,’ as if our lives do not matter to them at all."

Members of the Iraqi security forces walk past a burnt vehicle following a fire near the Haritha power station, north of Basra, Iraq. Reuters Show caption: Members of the Iraqi security forces walk past a burnt vehic…

He said he refuses to remain silent about the circumstances leading up to the incident. “Now, I speak frankly and without fear. I do not care if they hold me accountable or sue me. I have lost my father, and my family are in the hospital, so I do not care at all what they do to me,” he said.

Abu Abbas, another resident of Al Haritha district, said all his family members were hospitalised today due to the gas blast. “My house completely burned and that my brothers, mother, daughters and brother’s wife were all injured and being treated in the burns unit," he said.

His mother, who suffers from chronic asthma, is in critical condition at the hospital's intensive care unit. He describes hearing a sound stronger than in any conflict he had witnessed in Iraq.

“The sound I heard was a million times stronger than the sound of a missile,” he said.

Like Mr Jaber, he held the station officials responsible. He said they had known "for a long time" about a gas leak. "Our houses have now been damaged because of it. But no one cares," he added.

Nour Abulzahra said he had to take matters into his own hands when rescue workers took hours to arrive, even after he had dialed the emergency hotline. "We extinguished the fire in our homes until the crew arrived,” he said.

It was not just the fire that caused death and destruction. Hashoush Matar said a pipe flew and landed on his house causing burns to his house and damage to two vehicles parked nearby.

The smell of the gas has been an ongoing issue, he says. So much so, that staying indoors during the summer becomes unbearable.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi ordered an "urgent investigation" into the explosion and the circumstances surrounding it. At least four people have been killed and dozens were wounded in the incident. Mr Zaidi also instructed authorities to compensate the victims for their losses.

A judge at the Al Haritha court, Ihsan Yousif, told The National that more than 26 homes, 11 vehicles and a motorcycle were damaged in the explosion.

“A joint committee from the Directorate of Criminal Evidence, the Civil Defence and the Explosives Branch had been tasked to study the cause behind the explosion,” he said, adding that evidence including video footage from inside the station has been seized as authorities determine whether the explosion was criminal or accidental.