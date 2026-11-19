Adrien Guihal, the voice ISIS chose to broadcast its claim of responsibility for the 2016 Nice lorry attack that killed 86 people, stood in a Baghdad courtroom on Thursday and insisted he was not a leader, only a translator.

Mr Guihal, code-named Abu Osama Al Faransi inside ISIS, is among 47 French ISIS members transferred from north-eastern Syria to Iraq in July 2025 to face trial under Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law.

For much of his hearing session, he argued, interrupted and clashed with Judge Mohammed Salman and mocked the statement of the Public Prosecution. At one point, the judge ordered him to stick to defending himself and not stray into other subjects, or he would be removed from the session.

Mr Guihal, 41, told the court he converted to Islam in 2002 and belonged to no group at the time. In 2006 he moved to Egypt to study Arabic, where people spoke to him about religion, politics and the persecution of Muslims around the world.

He entered Syria in 2015, where he underwent religious and military training, and was then assigned to translation work in an ISIS media office.

“I did not have the spirit of a fighter; I was contributing with my abilities. I was translating news,” said Mr Guihal, a tall man with a shaved head, claiming that he tried to flee ISIS twice in 2017, but was caught and put in jail.

He laughed scornfully when the prosecution described him as “one of the most prominent French leaders in ISIS”.

“I was not a leader, I was only a member. I am just a translator,” he told the court when the judge asked if he had anything further to say.

Forty-seven French nationals have been put on trial in Iraq over alleged links to ISIS. Supreme Judicial Council Show caption: Forty-seven French nationals have been put on trial in Iraq …

“It is funny that [Abu Bakr] Al Baghdadi’s friend has become president in Syria and I am being tried as a ‘leader’ in ISIS,” he said with a smirk, referring to Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara.

When Mr Salman asked him about ISIS attacks in France, his tone shifted from defiance to remorse.

“I disown the operations in France,” he said. He claimed that he once called his mother after the November 2015 attacks in Paris and told her: “I am with ISIS and I cannot leave. I have got myself into trouble."

"I am in prison paying the bill and the sheikhs who used to advise us to migrate to Syria still appear on televisions," he told the court. "I thought I was smart, but I was the biggest fool.

“I had everything: a beautiful wife, money, an apartment. I ruined my life. I tasted bitterness, and what I saw with my own eyes was not Islam. ISIS distorted the image of Islam. I am now the biggest enemy of ISIS."

Comparing France and ISIS to women, he said: “I left the best country in the world and betrayed the most beautiful girl in the world, tender and rich, and I left with an ugly and lying woman.”

“ISIS ruined everything, not just my life. I regret and disown ISIS and I want to return to France. I plead guilty and hope from the bottom of my heart to return to my country."

Trials continue

The Karkh Criminal Court also heard six others on Thursday, including Nabil Ben Bahlouli, a French citizen of Algerian origin, who left study at Engineering College to join ISIS in Syria in 2016.

When he entered the courtroom, he smiled at his mother and brother sitting on the benches as he made his way to the wooden dock.

His mother could not hold herself together. Her lips began to tremble and her eyes filled with tears. She left the courtroom minutes after her son began to speak.

Mr Ben Bahlouli, 31, who pleaded guilty, said he had sympathised with the Syrians and wanted to help them.

“I was convinced that migration and living in the land of Muslims was obligatory, even if there was a black spot,” he said. Known inside ISIS as Abu Suhaib Al Faransi, he said he worked as a tanker driver distributing water.

“I want to apologise to everyone and I am regretful. I understood my mistakes and that I left ISIS in 2018,” Mr Ben Bahlouli said.

After the hearing, the judge allowed him to meet his family outside the courtroom, and his mother took him in her arms as they sat together on one of the benches.

The judge also granted them an exception to visit him on the weekend, in case they have to travel before the scheduled visiting days next week.

The judge will issue the verdicts for the seven on November 26.

Thursday's hearing came a day after the same court sentenced six more French nationals to life in prison for ISIS membership, including veteran extremist Thomas Barnouin, 45, who had pleaded guilty on November 1. Sixteen of the 47 French nationals have now been convicted.

As he delivered each verdict on Wednesday, the judge told the defendants: “The court found the evidence sufficient and convincing to convict you of the crime of belonging to the terrorist ISIS organisation.

“The crime is punishable by death, but the court decided to mitigate the sentence and give you a chance to reform yourself and correct your life.”

In Iraq, a life sentence means 20 years and is automatically reviewed by the Court of Cassation within 30 days.