An Iraqi court on Wednesday sentenced six French citizens to life in prison for being members of ISIS, in the latest rulings in the trials of 47 French citizens transferred from north-eastern Syria to Iraq in July 2025.

The six men were brought before the Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad. As Judge Mohammed Salman delivered the verdicts, he told each man: “The court found the evidence sufficient and convincing to convict you of the crime of belonging to the terrorist ISIS organisation.”

“The crime is punishable by death but since you pleaded guilty, the court decided to mitigate the sentence and give you a chance to reform yourself and correct your life.”

Under Iraqi law, a life sentence is equivalent to 20 years in prison and is also subject to an automatic review by the Court of Cassation within 30 days.

A Syrian family arrives to Qana refugee camp in southern Hasakah province, Syria in 2017, when ISIS was at large in the country. Reuters Show caption: A Syrian family arrives to Qana refugee camp in southern Has…

The verdicts were delivered in the presence of defence lawyers and representatives of the French embassy in Iraq, as in previous hearings. All six were convicted under Iraq’s anti-terrorism law, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment for those who commit, incite, plan, finance or assist terrorist acts.

Wednesday’s sentences bring to 16 the number of French citizens convicted from the group of 47.

On October 27 the same court sentenced seven French citizens – six to life and the other to 15 years – followed by three more life sentences on October 29.

Among those sentenced on Wednesday was Thomas Barnouin, 45, a veteran extremist among the 47.

A French citizen born into a Christian family and the son of teachers from Toulouse, Barnouin pleaded guilty at Karkh Criminal Court on November 1 to belonging to ISIS, and participating in terrorist acts threatening public peace and endangering lives. He was the first to appear in the dock whose involvement dates back to the Iraqi insurgency of the 2000s.

The latest cohort of French ISIS members were sentenced at Karkh Criminal Court. Photo: Iraqi Judiciary Show caption: The latest cohort of French ISIS members were sentenced at K…

He told the court he had converted to Islam before travelling to Syria to join ISIS early in 2014. He was first stationed in Latakia province, where he said he was trained in Sharia and military matters under the code name Abu Ahmed Al Faransi. By mid-2014, he was transferred to the translation office of Al Hayat Media Centre in Raqqa province – a major propaganda arm of ISIS.

Captured in December 2017 by Kurdish forces in Hasakah near the Iraqi border, Barnouin struck a contrite tone in court, in line with other French accused who said they took on administrative roles but had never fought for ISIS.

The prosecutions are not part of a broader Iraqi judicial effort to process thousands of suspected ISIS members transferred from detention in north-eastern Syria in the early months of this year.

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council has said authorities received 5,704 suspected ISIS members representing 61 nationalities during the US-led transfer operation, and put them on trial.