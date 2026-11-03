AFC postpones 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia due to security concerns

The Asian Football Confederation has confirmed that the 2027 Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia early next year, has been postponed amid regional security concerns.

The quadrennial tournament was set to be held in the kingdom from January 7 to February 5. The 24-team tournament will now take place ​from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the AFC said: "The organising committee for AFC Asian Cup approved to reschedule the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions. The new dates of the tournament will be presented to Fifa for approval.

"Exceptional circumstances have been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders."

The postponement comes only a week after the AFC said that the tournament would go ahead as planned despite an escalation in the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemeni-based Houthi rebels in recent months.

The Houthis have launched multiple drone and missile attacks on the kingdom in recent weeks, with King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh sustaining at least 20 strikes over an 11-day period, which left at least 17 people dead and more than 300 injured.

Riyadh, which boasts five of the eight stadiums set to be used for the Asian Cup, was scheduled to host 30 of the Asian Cup's 51 matches, including the final at King Fahd Sports City Stadium.

Disruptions in travel and security concerns ​have affected other sporting events in Saudi Arabia, with golf's ​Asian ⁠Tour postponing the Saudi International indefinitely, while cycling's Urban World Championships were also cancelled.

In September, the final round of the World Rally Championship was moved from Saudi Arabia to Italy, while the Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament in Riyadh has been moved from ⁠October ​to December.

Several high-profile football matches have also been postponed, including last month's AFC Champions League Elite match between Saudi champions Al Nassr and UAE club Al Wasl in Riyadh.