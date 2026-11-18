Uefa finally has a credible challenger to Gianni Infantino after Philippe Diallo, the head of the French Football Federation (FFF), confirmed he will run for the Fifa presidency.

The deadline for candidates to declare will pass on Wednesday, and it looked as though Infantino would escape serious opposition after Uefa failed to persuade former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to stand against him.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin had initially urged his close ally Nasser Al Khelaifi, the chairman of Paris Saint-Germain, to run for the position, and while the Qatari declined, he is said to have played a key role in securing Diallo's candidacy. The question really, though, is whether anyone can pose a serious threat to the entrenched incumbent?

Uefa has long wanted to topple Infantino, who was blocked in his bid to sell off 25 per cent of the World Cup after the 2026 tournament in North America. Infantino was left fighting for his job after he attempted to seal a deal with Joshua Kushner's Thrive Capital that would also have seen him secure a highly paid commissioner's role.

That followed a scandal-ridden summer for Infantino, including the Folarin Balogun affair, where Fifa overturned the US player's suspension following a personal request from President Donald Trump.

Germany's national team coach, Jurgen Klopp, this week became the latest high-profile figure to demand Infantino's exit.

“I've been following football for many years. There are people who are much more knowledgeable about this than I am, but I think most people now agree a change would make a lot of sense,” said former Liverpool boss Klopp.

“I didn't think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that.”

“Regarding Gianni Infantino, surely the next person to come along can do a better job,” Klopp added.

Uefa will hope that person is Diallo. The vote for Fifa's next president will take place in March 2027 at its annual congress in Morocco.

Who is Philippe Diallo?

Diallo has been head of the FFF since 2023. The 63-year-old was re-elected in December 2024 for a four-year term.

In September, the FFF withdrew its support for Infantino, with Diallo saying that “the trust placed in the Fifa president has been broken”, adding that France's decision formed part of a broader movement within Uefa.

Born in Saint-Nazaire in 1963, Diallo pursued a career as a player, progressing through the youth ranks at Nantes.

After studying law and graduating from Sciences Po in Paris, Diallo moved into sports administration. In 1992, he became involved with the Union of Professional Football Clubs (UCPF). He went on to serve as its chief executive for almost three decades.

He also joined the board of the French Professional League in 2009 and became involved in international governance, serving on Fifa's Dispute Resolution Chamber. Diallo joined the FFF's executive committee in March 2021, initially as treasurer, before becoming president.

It is felt that Diallo – whose father was a Senegalese boxing champion and represented France in the 1960 Olympics – is a respected figure and could enjoy support in parts of Africa and beyond.

Are there any other candidates?

Earlier in November, Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima announced his intention to run for Fifa's top position, but the 68-year-old is expected to be an outsider.

Last month, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega was the first candidate to publicly declare his intention to challenge his fellow Swiss, Infantino.

Candidates require the backing of five national associations to stand in the election.

Can anyone defeat Infantino?

A simple majority of 106 votes is needed at Fifa's Congress and, as things stand, Infantino appears to have the numbers.

When the scandal erupted in late July, Infantino knew he was in trouble and followed a grovelling apology by hunkering down to ride out the storm.

Uefa talked boycotts, criminal cases, and there were even leaked stories about Infantino's personal life. But, as is the case with all political scandals, momentum is key, and Uefa let it slip.

Infantino regained his confidence – and his passport – and has been doing what he does best: travelling around the world in his private jet, wooing member federations.

The Financial Times reported that Infantino has visited more than 30 countries since August, with promises of increased Fifa funding should he be re-elected. That included a quick stop in the Philippines to pledge an extra $20m to rebuild a stadium in Manila.

Even by his own standards, Infantino has been incredibly nomadic – Bhutan, Bangladesh, Aruba, Mongolia … the list goes on – as he seeks to make the most of Fifa's one-federation, one-vote system. In Fifa, the likes of England, France, Germany and Brazil have the same voting power as Montserrat, its smallest member.

Infantino enjoys the support of Africa (CAF) and Asia (AFC), with both blocs now publicly backing him. That gives the 56-year-old 100 votes and leaves him on the brink of another term, particularly given that the 10 votes of South America's Conmebol usually go his way, and he enjoys considerable support in the Caribbean.

Uefa will hope that a serious individual like Diallo can persuade federations to defect from the current regime. There is a fear, though, that he lacks the heft of Al Khelaifi or the prestige of Wenger.

The FFF chief should bank the majority of Uefa's 55 votes, but it is clear that serious work must be done to oust Infantino, who has spent the past decade ingratiating himself with many of the world's smaller and more remote federations, whose members might be less perturbed by his many scandals.