Scoring goals and providing assists have always been weapons in Achraf Hakimi's armoury, but the full-back has taken things to a new level for club and country.

Two weeks ago, Hakimi produced a sensational performance with a hand in every one of Paris Saint-Germain's goals as they trounced Le Havre 5-1 in Normandy.

Not only did Hakimi score the first hat-trick of his career, but he also set up the other two to become the first defender to register five goal contributions in a Ligue 1 match and only the seventh player to achieve the feat in almost two decades of recorded statistics.

Bear in mind the other names include Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kylian Mbappe, and you begin to realise the magnitude of Hakimi's performance.

“He's clearly a striker when we have the ball and when we don't have it, everyone's a defender,” said manager Luis Enrique after the match that helped back-to-back European champions PSG maintain their grip at the top of Ligue 1.

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“He's the best right-back in the world … I'm not particularly excited to see him score three goals. What I like is seeing him constantly at the highest level, always ready. It means a lot for our team.”

Hakimi has never been your regular, defensive-minded full-back, with his attacking forays resulting in him scoring 31 goals – including in the club's historic Uefa Champions League final demolition of Inter Milan in 2025 – and assisting 47 more in 221 PSG appearances.

Those contributions have helped PSG win the Champions League twice, Ligue 1 five times, and the Uefa Super Cup, French Cup and French Super Cup twice each.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year – the first defender since Tshimen Bwanga in 1973 to win the award and favourite to repeat this year – was also named in the Fifpro World XI for the third time in his career last week.

Hakimi has also been hitting new highs on the international stage. On Friday night, the former Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan player scored a sensational double for Morocco – as well as setting up another – as the Atlas Lions hammered Niger 5-1 at Casablanca’s Mohammed V Sports Complex. That took Hakimi's international record to 14 goals and 22 assists in 104 caps.

The victory maintained reigning champions Morocco's perfect start to their African Cup of Nations campaign with three wins out of three, leaving them top of Group A. It follows on from another successful World Cup where the Atlas Lions became the first African nation to reach back-to-back quarter-finals.

The day after the match, Hakimi called PSG teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia live on Twitch to check how he was recovering from the torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered during the win over Barcelona.

Kvaratskhelia responded by making clear his high regard for the 28-year-old who had just scored his first brace for the national team. “This boy is the best in the world,” he said. “He is the best right-back in the world, and the best in history. Even on a human level, you won’t find a better person than him.”

Incredibly, Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi had to come out in defence of his captain after he was criticised for his lack of attacking impact following their World Cup exit at the hands of France.

“I know many people are talking about Hakimi, and I tell you that 10 years from now, we will look back and say: ‘How incredible, we had the best right-back in the world.’ He is an exceptional player,” Ouahbi said.

“But we cannot ask a right-back to do everything. What was expected of him? Was he supposed to attack and score goals as well? He was facing top-quality players, and above all, he had to perform his defensive duties.”

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Hakimi is set to be back in action on Tuesday as Morocco face Niger again, this time at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah. Niger will actually be considered the home team in Rabat as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) does not consider any of the stadiums in the country up to its required standards.

Meanwhile, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is reported to be close to announcing a decision regarding the dispute over last year's Afcon final between Morocco and Senegal.

That match had seen Senegal win the game 1-0, only for the result to be overturned by CAF two months later due to the Lions of Teranga walking off the pitch during the match in protest at a penalty being awarded to the hosts. Senegal were deemed to have forfeited the game, with CAF's appeal board declaring Morocco 3-0 winners.

As a result, the Senegalese Football Federation refused to accept the decision and took the case to CAS, based in Switzerland, which will now make a final decision.