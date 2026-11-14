Mohamed Salah breaks Egypt scoring record after hitting double in rout of Malawi

Mohamed Salah has broken the all-time Egypt scoring record after his double ensured Ali Maher's reign as manager started in style after the Pharoahs demolished Malawi 5-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday.

Maher had only been in charge six days following the exit of Hossam Hassan but his team produced a ruthless performance at Cairo International Stadium.

Nasser Maher put Egypt in front after just six minutes with his first international goal, which quickly became 2-0 courtesy of Tottenham Hotspur attacker Omar Marmoush. Mohamed Hany added a third before the break with what was also his first goal for Egypt.

Salah headed home the fourth with six minutes remaining and then dinked home a Panenka penalty in stoppage-time after Barcelona teenager Hamza Abdelkarim had been tripped in the box.

The brace means 34-year-old Salah now has 70 goals in 123 appearances for Egypt, breaking the record long-held by his former coach Hassan.

The win puts Egypt three points clear of Angola, who take on South Sudan on Saturday having played a games less, at the top of Group B.

Salah has been in fine form since his summer move from Liverpool to Turkish side Tranzonspor, scoring nine goals in 11 Super Lig games for the Turkish side.

During his nine years on Merseyside, Salah became the club's top Premier League scorer with 191 goals, while his 50 goals in the Uefa Champions League make him the tournament's top African scorer.

His spell in England saw him register 277 goal contributions for Liverpool, the highest tally by any player for a single club in Premier League history. And the 'Egyptian King' has now further cemented himself in the history books as his country's all-time top goalscorer.

Egypt's next match sees them take on Malawi again, this time on Tuesday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

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Hakimi hits stunning doubled

African Footballer of the Year Achraf Hakimi scored twice as Morocco beat Niger 5-1 in Casablanca to maintain their perfect start in Group A and move closer ​to qualification.

There are three more matches on Saturday to complete the third round of the group qualifiers which marks the halfway mark of the campaign with Morocco having won all three of their games.

It Paris Saint-Germain full-back Hakimi's first brace for Morocco and he achieved it in sensational fashion in a match that also saw goalkeeper Yassine Bounou save a penalty in what was his 100th appearance for the Atlas Lions.

Hakimi's first came in the 27th minute when he fired off a superb strike from outside the penalty area that sailed into the back of the net to make it 2-0 following Yassir Zabiri early opener.

Then, deep in first-half stoppage time, captain Hakimi scored from even further out sending a brilliant free-kick past the away goalkeeper to make it 3-1. There were further goals late on at Mohammed V Stadium from Youssef En-Nesyri and Ayoub Oufkir - on his debut - the latter assisted by Hakimi.

The two goals come on the back of Hakimi, 28, scoring the first hat-trick of his career two weeks ago as PSG hammered Le Harve 5-1 in Ligue 1.