Mohamed Salah promises 'fresh start for Egyptian football' after World Cup heartbreak

Mohamed Salah urged Egyptian football fans to rally around the team after the Pharaohs saw their 2026 World Cup campaign come to a painful end against Argentina.

Egypt held the upper hand in their last 16 clash, leading 2-0 deep into the second half. But the title holders staged a stunning comeback as Cristian Romero opened the scoring, Lionel ⁠Messi's brilliance levelled the score and Enzo Fernandez clinched the game two minutes into stoppage time.

The match elicited strong reactions from Egyptian fans, players and the federation.

Egypt were unhappy that VAR was used to deny them a second goal through Mostafa Zico and that technology did not intervene to review two late Egyptian penalty appeals.

The Egyptian football federation filed a complaint with Fifa, while many experts, including coach Hossam Hassan, criticised the refereeing.

Egyptian star Salah, however, said he was focused on ensuring Egypt continue to grow stronger on the world stage.

"I know you're still upset, but I promise you that I'll do everything in my power to ensure this marks a fresh start for Egyptian football on the international stage. Qualifying for the World Cup won't be enough, and just participating won't cut it either. This team deserves your trust," Salah posted on X.

Earlier, Egypt coach Hassan said Argentina did not deserve victory.

“Argentina’s victory is undeserved. I promise you that once I return today, I won’t watch any football at this World Cup because there is no justice in it. My personal protest is that I won’t watch the World Cup anymore when I get home,” Hassam had said after the defeat.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Hassan questioned the decision-making of French referee Francois Letexier.

“Maybe it’s a marketing thing,” the coach added. “Maybe they want to keep the reigning World Cup champions to stay in the competition; they want to keep [Lionel] Messi in the competition.”