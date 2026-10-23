Asian football chief backs Gianni Infantino's Fifa presidency bid

Asian football's governing body has said it will support Gianni Infantino's bid for reelection as Fifa ⁠president, having earlier opposed his proposed plans to sell commercial rights to world tournaments.

Earlier in July, the Asian Football Confederation had in a statement said that “AFC stands in solidarity with Uefa and Concacaf in expressing serious concerns over Fifa’s proposal to introduce private investment into [its] flagship competitions”.

Infantino later apologised for mistakes “in relation to the communication and consultation process” for the World Cup sale plans.

On Friday, AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said the regional body is backing Infantino.

“I think that we reaffirm our ​full commitment, ⁠of course, to supporting you and ‌your leadership as you seek a new mandate as a Fifa president,” Sheikh Salman said in comments directed ​at the Swiss-Italian, who was present at the AFC's extraordinary congress in ⁠Tokyo.

Later, in an AFC statement, Sheikh Salman added: “Our greatest strength lies in our unity, and we have all seen the historic heights Asian football can achieve when we stand together. The Asian game’s remarkable journey and historic achievements are deeply rooted in the strong partnership, trust, and shared vision that we share as one united family.

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“As we look towards a brighter and more competitive future, our solidarity remains our greatest strength. We are ready to move forward, united in support of Fifa president Gianni Infantino.”

Infantino is up for reelection in March as he seeks a fourth term until 2031. Potential candidates must submit their nominations by November 18. Several key AFC members had publicly declared their support for Infantino.

Infantino ‌also gave Sheikh Salman his backing in his address to delegates. “You've been doing a fantastic job in AFC in ⁠the last 13 years, my dear Salman,” he said.

“You will do fantastically as well for ⁠the next how many years you want. And always, always with my full support, with the partnership of Fifa, because we have seen what we have been doing in the last years.”

While Africa has also backed Infantino's reelection, ​he continues to face opposition from European football's governing body.

Uefa has sent a letter to Fifa seeking answers about his presidency, including questions over the World Cup rights sale project and the Fifa Peace Prize.

Football's world governing body had revealed plans to sell a 20 per cent stake in a subsidiary company set up to run Fifa's competitions, attracting widespread criticism.

Japan Football Association president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said on Friday that the association was aiming to align with the AFC but ⁠that they had not made a decision.