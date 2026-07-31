AFC 'stands in solidarity' with Uefa and Concacaf over Fifa World Cup plans

The Asian Football Federation (AFC) has become the latest governing body to come out in opposition against Fifa's controversial private investment scheme.

Fifa insist it will be pushing ahead with a consultation process about whether to sell off stakes in the World Cup and its other tournaments to private investors, despite widespread criticism of the proposal.

The pushback since football's world governing body revealed its plan to sell a 20 per cent stake in a subsidiary company set up to run Fifa's competitions has been relentless.

And now the AFC has joined the growing chorus of disapproval which had already reached fever pitch on Thursday when Uefa, European football's governing body, announced that they will boycott the World Cup – and all Fifa's competitions – if the plan of president Gianni Infantino was not scrapped.

“The AFC stands in solidarity with Uefa and Concacaf in expressing serious concerns over Fifa’s proposal to introduce private investment into [its] flagship competitions and the decision-making process around Fifa Forward Enterprise [FFE],” it said in a statement.

“The fact that the situation has reached the point where the real possibility of a Fifa World Cup boycott has entered public discourse should concern everyone who cares about the future of our game. Football should never have been placed in such a position.

“Against this backdrop, and in light of the clear positions expressed by Uefa and Concacaf, as well as the unprecedented divisions that have emerged across the football world, the AFC believes that the proposed FFE cannot realistically achieve the necessary broad consensus and unity required to move forward.

“The Fifa World Cup is the pinnacle of global football and derives its strength from the participation of all Confederations and the world’s leading football nations. Any proposal that risks undermining the unity and universal character of the competition must be reconsidered.”

The Confederation of African Football has said it will be hosting meeting of its executive committee next week to “assess and evaluate” the proposals, while South American governing body Conmebol has yet to comment publicly.

Uefa have been the provided the most vocal opposition, saying on Wednesday Fifa were using football “to enrich themselves and their friends” and 24 hours later they made the strength of their protest even more clear.

“Uefa and its national associations will not participate in Fifa competitions,” it said in a lengthy statement that would accuse Fifa of “governance by intimidation”.

“Some things are simply too important to sell,” Uefa said in a statement on Thursday. The Fifa World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale.”

Uefa said there was no “meaningful consultation” before Fifa announced its plan. “This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of Fifa's duty as the custodian of world football,” it added.

Despite all the anger, Fifa are digging their heels in, saying earlier on Friday that they will be continuing with an “open and democratic consultation” process with all its 211 Member Associations (MA).

“We have heard the feedback provided by the respective confederations in relation to the proposed establishment of Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) and would like to address the issues that have surfaced since the initial media reporting on Tuesday,” it said in a defiant statement.

“We respect the feedback and concern aired in public and reaffirm our commitment to an open and democratic consultation.

“⁠Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports. We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA has the ability to express its vote based on facts.”

The statement also goes on to say that: “Nobody is selling football. This is not something Fifa would ever entertain.

“Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs around the world. Each MA should be allowed to review the proposal and have a say in shaping their own future. These are the democratic principles of Fifa.”

Fifa also insist that each MA will receive $20 million of Fifa Forward Development funding over the next four years “irrespective of its individual support”.

“Without the support of the majority of MAs, Fifa's commercial activities would remain unchanged,” it added. “FFE would not be established.

“These components represent the starting point of the consultation process and are open for discussion as part of that process. This can include approval, rejection or amendment in their entirety or individually.”

On Wednesday, Infantino had described the plan to create a $20 billion subsidiary as a proposal but “not an obligation”.

“It’s part of a democratic process – a consultation process – and, above all, it is an opportunity but not an obligation, and, as I said, it kicks off the consultation process,” Infantino said in a ​video released by Fifa.