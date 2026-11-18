The award for Asia's best players and coaches of 2026 will be announced this week. Here is all you need to know.

Who are the nominees?

Saudi Arabia forwards Salem Al Dawsari and Feras Albrikan are up against Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to be crowned best men's player.

Al Dawsari is the reigning Asian Player of the Year and is seeking a record third crown, having won the award in 2022 and 2025.

The Al Hilal and national team captain enjoyed another productive year. His Hilal team narrowly missed out on the Saudi Pro League title to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in 2025/26, while he also led Saudi Arabia at this summer's World Cup.

The Green Falcons exited at the group stage, drawing two of their three group games (1-1 against Uruguay and 0-0 against Cape Verde).

Al Dawsari did not end the year trophyless, though, as he helped Saudi Arabia win the Arabian Gulf Cup with victory over UAE in the final in Jeddah.

Albrikan was also part of the Saudi national team at the World Cup in North America, but it was his exploits for club side Al Ahli that made him stand out.

He scored the only goal as 10-man Al Ahli retained the AFC Champions League with a 1-0 win over Machida Zelvia in the final in April.

He also scored in Saudi Arabia's 2-0 win over the UAE in October's Arabian Gulf Cup final.

Beiranvand's claims for the prize are largely based on his performances at the World Cup with Iran.

The goalkeeper produced an outstanding performance in Iran's 0-0 draw against Belgium, making seven saves to shut out the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard. Iran missed out on the knockout stages on goal difference.

Domestically, he helped Tractor finish second in the Iranian league.

Beiranvand is aiming to become the first goalkeeper to be crowned Asian Player of the Year.

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The nominees for Asia's best women's player are headed by Australian Holly McNamara, who will be hoping to land the accolade following her second consecutive nomination. She is up against Kim Kyong Yong of North Korea and Kim Hye-ri of South Korea.

In the Asian International Player of the Year men's category, Japan's Ayase Ueda is up against South Korean pair Hwang In-Beom and Lee Kang-In, while Australian duo Alanna Kennedy and Caitlin Flood are nominated in the women's category alongside Japan's Yui Hasegawa.

When and where

The AFC Awards Bangkok 2026 will be held at the Wat Phra Kaeo Palace in Bangkok on Thursday and will be hosted by Thai duo Uttsada Panichkul and Jirada Yohara.

The ceremony will get under way at 4pm UAE time with a spectacular opening performance that fuses tradition with contemporary expression.

Schedule

The award categories are:

AFC Diamond of Asia

AFC Women's Asian Cup Host Appreciation Award

AFC Member Association of the Year (Ruby, Gold, Diamond, Platinum)

AFC Regional Association of the Year

AFC President’s Recognition Award for Grassroots Football (Bronze, Silver, Gold)

AFC Coach of the Year (Women)

AFC Coach of the Year (Men)

AFC Futsal Player of the Year

AFC Women’s Player of the Year

AFC Player of the Year

How to watch

The ceremony can be followed on the AFC’s YouTube channel.