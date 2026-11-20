Cristiano Ronaldo will have used the international break for some much-needed rest and recovery.

The Al Nassr striker announced his retirement from international football with Portugal just before the most recent round of Uefa Nations League fixtures.

It was a sad way to exit the international stage after 23 years of service. Ronaldo leaves as the game's record goalscorer with 146 goals and record appearance-maker with 234 appearances, but on the back of a public falling out with national team coach Jorge Jesus.

Even Ronaldo's mother waded in on the dispute, saying she was glad to see Jesus suffer his first defeat since Ronaldo called time on his Portugal career following the 4-1 defeat to Denmark.

With Portugal no longer a priority, the prolific 41-year-old can focus all his efforts on maintaining Nassr's title charge.

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions sit in third place, level on points with Al Qadisah and two behind leaders Al Hilal. Qadsiah have played a game more than both Hilal and Nassr.

Their match against Al Ahli on Friday is the only league game on the schedule this weekend. The original fixture, scheduled for October 15, was postponed due to what the league described as "logistical considerations" related to rest period for players, rather than the security situation in Riyadh at the time.

Although several of his star players have been globetrotting for their respective countries, Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou will be heartened by the fact he can call on a fresh and fit Ronaldo.

The Nassr captain has been in fine form. His hat-trick against Al Kholood in Nassr's last outing took him to eight goals in 10 league games this season.

Ronaldo's goal return this term puts him on par with those of the past two seasons, in which he scored 25 and 28 goals, respectively.

It bodes well for his pursuit of 1,000 goals. His treble in the 5-2 win over Kholood took him to 985 career goals.

While Nassr have designs on retaining their title – a win will take them above Hilal – Al Ahli's ambitions reach as far as keeping pace with the top four.

The two-time champions of Asia are down in sixth place after 11 games, three points off fourth-placed Al Ittihad.

Al Ahli's four-match win streak hit a brick wall last time out. Marino Pusic's side were on the receiving end of a 6-1 thumping at the hands of Jeddah rivals Al Shabab, with former Belgian international Yannick Carrasco helping himself to a hat-trick.

Didier Deschamps has been heavily linked with replacing Pusic. The former France coach was reportedly the club's first choice to replace Mathias Jaissle, the architect of their back-to-back AFC Champions League titles, after he left in the summer to take over at Newcastle United.

Despite their patchy league form, Al Ahli are undefeated at home this season, conceding only two goals at King Abdullah Sports City.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored once in three games in Jeddah against Al Ahli, a winning penalty back in 2024.

Next up for Nassr, after Al Ahli, is a trip to struggling Al Hazem on November 28. The Ar Rass side sit only four points above the relegation zone and have conceded 20 times in 12 matches this campaign.

The Portuguese superstar has been prolific against Hazem since arriving in the Kingdom, with four goals in three appearances.

Assuming Ronaldo is fit and firing, he should end the month closer to the 1,000-goal milestone and with Nassr well placed in the title race.