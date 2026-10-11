Al Nassr Asian Champions League clash in doubt over Riyadh security situation

The AFC Champions League Elite fixture between Al Nassr and Neftchi Fergana is in doubt because of the security situation in Riyadh.

At least 12 people died and 309 were wounded in an attack on the main international airport in Riyadh on Saturday afternoon.

The attack was the third on King Khalid International Airport this week by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Riyadh-based Nassr, who are captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, have a home match against Uzbek side Neftchi scheduled for Monday night.

The Asian Football Confederation and the clubs involved have yet to comment on the status of the match.

However, one of the Saudi Pro League fixtures scheduled for Sunday evening has been postponed. The game between Abha and Faisaly will be rearranged for later in the month.

“The SPL confirmed the decision was made following a review of the circumstances surrounding the match,” the league wrote.

“[The decision was taken] in accordance with approved regulatory procedures, ensuring that situations beyond the clubs' control are addressed while maintaining the continuity of the competition.”

Abha is around 900 kms to the south-west of Riyadh, and around 200 kms from the Yemen border.

Whether the Champions League fixtures will be similarly affected is unclear.

There are four matches involving Saudi Arabian clubs in the continental competition scheduled for the next two days.

Nassr are the only club playing a home fixture. They are due to host Neftchi at their home ground of Al Awwal Park on Monday.

The Uzbek side were already in Riyadh when the attack on the airport happened.

Fergana travelled via a direct charter flight, while around 100 fans of the side are also reported to have travelled to Saudi Arabia’s capital for the fixture.

The situation is also likely to affect Al Hilal. The four-time Asian champions went ahead with the “Saudi Clasico” against Jeddah’s Al Ittihad on Saturday night.

They won 3-2 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, to strengthen their position at the top of the SPL.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are due to fly to Doha to face Qatar side Al Sadd, for their fixture scheduled for Tuesday.

Qadsiah flew from Dammam to Tashkent on Sunday. The Brendan Rodgers-coached side will face Pakhtakor on Monday.

Al Ahli Saudi, the two-time defending champions of Asia, will face Al Wasl on Monday evening. They travelled from Jeddah to Dubai on Saturday.