  • UN envoy warns Yemen has returned to ‘full-scale war’
  • Israel must end harassment and intimidation of Syrian civilians, UN says
  • UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport
  • Riyadh-bound Qatar Airways flight returns to Doha after Saudi airport attack
  • IRGC claims attack on tanker in Strait of Hormuz
  • Oil prices fall as Trump's comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns
  • Israel carries out rare air strike on Lebanon’s Hermel region
Updated: October 10, 2026, 4:48 PM