Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered hundreds of stone coffins and tongue-shaped pieces of gold at an ancient cemetery in the northern province of Menoufia.

The discovery was made at Tell Kom Abu Billo, within the site of the ancient city of Terenouthis, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said.

The city stood near the eastern entrance to Wadi El Natrun, a valley west of the Nile Delta known for its deposits of natron, a naturally occurring mixture of salts that embalmers used to dry bodies before wrapping them.

Earlier excavations at Kom Abu Billo uncovered remains of the city and a temple dedicated to the goddess Hathor.

The gold tongues indicate another aspect of ancient Egyptian beliefs about death: the idea that the dead would need to speak in the afterlife. Archaeologists also recovered jewellery, scarab amulets and small figurines buried with the dead, and found two falcon burials.

Many of the stone coffins were clustered in an open courtyard, a concentration that the Supreme Council of Antiquities said had not been seen before at the site.

Some were missing their lids and others had been shattered by earlier looting and quarrying. The team also found pottery coffins, remnants of wooden coffins and tombs built from mudbrick.

The burials span the end of Egypt’s Late Period to the early Roman era. Preliminary studies suggest much of the cemetery dates to the third and second centuries BC, when the Ptolemaic dynasty ruled Egypt.

The objects left with the dead offer clues to who was buried there. Based on an initial study of the grave goods, the council believes the cemetery mainly served middle class people. Excavations are continuing, and the full extent of the burial ground is not yet known.