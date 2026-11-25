Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 987th goal of his career as Al Nassr claimed a narrow 2–1 victory over Al Sadd in the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday night.

Joao Felix eventually scored the winner after Ronaldo’s penalty had been cancelled out by Mohammed Waad, who was subsequently sent off, handing Nassr a numerical advantage that they used to move up to nine points and fifth place in the league standings.

The win saw Nassr bounce back from their Saudi Pro League defeat to rivals Al Ahli, but manager Ange Postecoglou cut a frustrated figure throughout.

Asked why he looked so moody, the Australian said: “I am happy. I did not smile because I feel a little tired and have a lot of problems to think about.

“It was important to win. We have three victories in the competition and I think we started the match well and created chances.

“Perhaps we needed to be more disciplined and control the game better, but winning an AFC Champions League match is great. It was a wonderful goal from Joao (Felix), who is sitting beside me.

“Yes, we are frustrated by our defeat against Al Ahli. But the important thing is that when we lose, we respond in the next match and win it.”

Elsewhere, Al Qadsiah produced an emphatic display as they crushed Shabab Al Ahli 5-1 in Dubai.

The Saudi side made a blistering start, taking the lead after just three minutes when Julian Quinones found the net with a powerful effort from distance.

The Mexican striker doubled his tally in the 13th minute, finishing from close range after good work involving Tijjani Reijnders.

Dutch international Reijnders made it 3-0 in the 61st minute with a superb strike from outside the penalty area.

Mateus Lima pulled one back for Shabab Al Ahli in the 71st minute, but Reijnders restored the three-goal cushion six minutes later. Abdullah Al Salem completed the rout in the 86th minute.

“We put in a wonderful performance against a very strong team,” Qadsiah boss, Brendan Rodgers, said. “We studied Shabab Al Ahli very well during the international break.”

“When we play at our usual level, with the speed, high tempo and technical quality we possess, we become a very difficult team for any opponent.”