Al Ain's perfect start to the AFC Champions League Elite ended in a 1-1 draw as Esteghlal held the UAE champions on Monday. At the same time, Al Hilal settled for a point after squandering a two-goal lead away to Neftchi Fergana.

Al Ain entered the match at their own Hazza bin Zayed Stadium with four wins from as many games in Asia's premier club competition but were forced to come back from a goal down to earn a share of the points with the Iranians, who took a 51st-minute lead through Saman Fallah.

Matias Palacios levelled seven minutes later to secure a draw for Al Ain, who remain three points clear at the top of the standings.

"It was a difficult match, as we expected, given the strength of the opposition in physical duels, their ability to close down spaces and rely on counter-attacks, as well as exploit the mistakes we made," said Al Ain coach Vladimir Ilic.

"We created some chances through through-balls, but they managed to score from a set-piece, which gave them additional confidence.

"Despite going behind, we showed a positive reaction, regained the initiative and scored the equaliser. We were close to scoring the winning goal, but the draw is a satisfactory result." ⁠

Saudi giants Al Hilal missed the chance to close the gap on Al Ain following a surprise 2-2 draw in Uzbekistan.

The visitors took a ​two-goal lead when summer signings Ollie Watkins and Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 21st and 28th minutes respectively.

But Neftchi earned a point after Abror Ismailov netted in the 50th minute and Yusuf Akcicek turned Alisher Odilov's shot into his own net with 20 minutes remaining.

"We wanted to win the game but the fans here made it really difficult for us and the players went together with the fans," said Martinelli.

"They played well in their build-up, players with the personality to play. Fair play to them, I think they deserved the draw."

The point keeps Simone Inzaghi's side in second place, above Esteghlal on goals scored, with 10 points from five matches.

Two-time defending champions Al Ahli allowed a two-goal lead to slip in their 3-2 loss to Al Shamal in Qatar, ​who pulled level with the Saudi side on eight points from five matches.

Feras Al Brikan put Al Ahli ahead after 11 minutes in Doha, and Ivan Toney doubled the lead just before the hour mark, but goals from Baghdad Bounedjah, Tiago Silva and Alex Collado secured the points for Al Shamal.

"I am very angry and I cannot find the right words to describe what happened in this match," said Ahli boss Marino Pusic. "I feel very disappointed, especially because we threw the points away."

Iran international Mehdi ⁠Taremi scored twice as UAE club Al Wasl registered a 5-1 win ⁠over Tractor, while Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad secured a 2-0 win over Pakhtakor in Jeddah.

The win lifted Dubai club Wasl to just outside the qualifying places, in ninth, with six points, a point behind Ittihad.

A 2-1 victory for Iraq's Air Force Club over Al Gharafa, meanwhile, leaves the Qatari club bottom of the table without a point from five matches.

The ​first eight teams in the 16-team league phase in both West and East Asia will advance to March's last 16, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final to be played in Saudi Arabia in April and May.