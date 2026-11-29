An aerial display by the UAE's Al Fursan aerobatics team, set to take place at Dubai's Kite Beach as part of Eid Al Etihad celebrations on Sunday, has been postponed.

The event, which was due to be held between 4.15pm and 5.15pm, was among the highlights of Dubai's programme of events marking the UAE's 55th National Day.

The team announced the postponement on Instagram on Saturday evening. A fly-past over Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi at 7am on Sunday went ahead as planned.

Two more fly-pasts are scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, over the Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island at 1.30pm, and Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai at 4pm.

The Emirates will celebrate its 55th Eid Al Etihad on December 2 with fireworks, drone shows, concerts and cultural performances taking place across the country.

Who are Fursan Al Emarat?

Flying over Louvre Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Flying over Louvre Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Al Fursan are the UAE Air Force's aerobatic display team. The name means 'The Knights'.

Formed in 2008, the team is known for its intricate formation flying, synchronised aerial manoeuvres and displays of coloured smoke trails representing the UAE flag.

A regular fixture during Eid Al Etihad celebrations and major events such as Dubai Airshow, Al Fursan most recently performed at the Dubai Run on November 22, as more than 310,000 people took part in the annual community run on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The team also represents the Emirates internationally. In July, Al Fursan performed in US skies for the first time, taking part in celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The team is among several national military aerobatic formations around the world, which include Britain's Red Arrows, the US Navy's Blue Angels and Italy's Frecce Tricolori.