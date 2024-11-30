Emirati heroes commemorated at Wahat Al Karama ceremony

The UAE paid tribute to the country’s heroes at Abu Dhabi’s Wahat Al Karama memorial on Saturday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/06/23/uae-leaders-pardon-more-than-2600-prisoners-for-eid-al-adha/" target="_blank">Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi</a>, Ruler of Ajman, led the Commemoration Day ceremony honouring the sacrifices and bravery of the UAE armed forces. At the ceremony, the families of 18 members of the armed forces were honoured with the Martyr Medal in recognition of their noble sacrifices. A gun salute was fired as fighter jets flew overhead. The poignant event was attended by members of the royal families, ministers and officials. Relatives of those remembered and honoured on Saturday reflected on the loss of their loved ones. Nasser Marwan Ali Shehhi, 22, was a young child when his brother, Khalid Al Shehi, was martyred in 2015. “We were getting ready to go to the Dubai Shopping Festival when I heard my mother scream,” he told <i>The National</i>, recalling the moment she had received the news. Khalid Al Shehi left behind two children, now aged 13 and ten. Halima Al Blooshi, 30, lost her husband, Sameer Al Blooshi, in 2017. Their son, who is now eight years old, was aged one at the time, and now wants to join the military like his father. “He doesn’t want me to go to the military because he says he doesn’t want to lose me, but he says he wants to go to the military to continue his father’s legacy," Ms Al Blooshi said. "He is so proud and always wants to meet his father’s friends and dress in military clothes on National Day. "I’m proud,” she added. “Not just that my husband sacrificed his life for his country, but that I, as a young woman, could raise my son on my own and that I didn’t allow anything to break me. I was only 22 at the time, but with the support of the government, we stand strong and proud and ready to do it all over again.” Abdulla Al Marzooqi, a chemical engineer at Adnoc Onshore, was one of the 18 individuals who was awarded the honorary medal. His son, Nahyan, was martyred two months ago. "At first it was a shock, but then you get an overwhelming feeling of pride. Nahyan made me proud when he served his country and even prouder when he sacrificed his life for his country,” Mr Al Marzooqi said. Nahyan was the eldest of his seven children. “And they would all happily enlist right now,” said Mr Al Marzooqi. “During Nahyan’s funeral, the royal family came to pay their respects – even people from outside the country came. I don’t think this would happen in any other country, where you have the entire royal family come to share in your sadness and do their utmost to relieve your pain. I am a proud Emirati who is proud of my government and even prouder that my son died in service.” Earlier in the day, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, attended a silent prayer at Wahat Al Karama. The UAE flag was raised as the national anthem played. Sheikh Theyab reaffirmed that the UAE’s fallen heroes remain in the hearts of the people, and that their sacrifices will be proudly remembered for generations to come. The UAE marks Commemoration Day every year on November 30. It was first introduced in 2015 by the late President Sheikh Khalifa. It was initially established to commemorate policeman Salem Suhail bin Khamis, who died on November 30, 1971, while defending the island of Greater Tunb from Iranian forces. The memorial site, which was first opened to the public in 2016, immortalises the sacrifices made by the UAE’s heroes. The memorial’s most eminent feature is the 31 towering aluminium-clad panels leaning on each other alongside the plaza’s shallow pool. The names of the fallen heroes are engraved on the panels. Comprising eight slabs, the pavilion’s roof symbolises the unity of the seven emirates and the country’s heroes. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/05/uae-leaders-mark-armed-forces-unification-day/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> paid tribute to members of the UAE armed forces with a special social media post. "On <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/29/commemoration-day-president-sheikh-mohamed-honours-heroic-individuals-who-gave-their-lives-for-the-uae/" target="_blank">Commemoration Day</a>, we solemnly honour the bravery and sacrifice of those who gave their lives in service of the UAE," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. "With enduring gratitude for their efforts to uphold the safety, security, and integrity of our beloved nation, we pray for our heroes to rest in eternal peace and dignity." Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the occasion not only recognises the sacrifices of military personnel but members of the diplomatic corps, security services, civil defence and healthcare workers, including those who lost their lives combating the Covid-19 pandemic. "For the ninth consecutive year, we come together to honour our heroes, who have moved to an eternal abode under the care of the Almighty," Sheikh Mohammed said. "They live on, celebrated and dignified, in the annals of our history and the hearts of our people. As the years pass and priorities shift, their legacy remains steadfast – a beacon of the values that define us as a nation."