Commemoration Day: President Sheikh Mohamed honours 'heroic individuals who gave their lives for the UAE'

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/05/uae-leaders-mark-armed-forces-unification-day/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Friday paid tribute to members of the UAE armed forces who died in the line of duty, saying on the eve of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/commemoration-day-emirati-soldiers-serving-in-yemen-express-pride-in-their-service-to-the-uae-1.796880" target="_blank">Commemoration Day</a> that their sacrifices will "never be forgotten". Sheikh Mohamed said those who gave their lives in the line of duty were "heroic individuals" who served as an enduring inspiration for others and demonstrated "unwavering commitment to the homeland", state news agency Wam reported. The Emirates observes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/11/29/when-is-commemoration-day-2022/" target="_blank">Commemoration Day</a> every November 30 to recognise soldiers who lost their lives protecting the country. “Commemoration Day is a distinguished national occasion on which we pay tribute to the heroic individuals who gave their lives to protect the UAE and its people," Sheikh Mohamed said. "Their sacrifices are forever engraved in the most cherished chapters of our nation's history, standing as a timeless inspiration for patriotism and unwavering dedication to the homeland. "Our fallen heroes reflect the noble spirit of the Emirati people and their unyielding willingness to answer the nation’s call, no matter the time or place." Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE was committed to offering support to the families of those who died in service of the Emirates. "Today, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the families of our heroes and renew our steadfast commitment to supporting them," Sheikh Mohamed added. "The sacrifices of their loved ones will never be forgotten, their deeds will forever epitomise selfless dedication to the progress and prosperity of our nation." The President hailed the "unparalleled courage and selflessness" of Emiratis who died to protect the security of the country. "The UAE will continue to uphold the values exemplified by the sacrifices of our heroes, who gave their lives defending justice, peace and the principles of humanity," he said. "Our enduring message remains one of stability, unity and collaboration, dedicated to the well-being and prosperity of all. May God honour our fallen heroes, keep the UAE strong and proud, and bring peace and stability to our region and the world.” The late President Sheikh Khalifa <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/sheikh-khalifa-we-are-inspired-by-patriotism-of-our-heroes-1.66154">introduced</a> Commemoration Day in 2015. It was initially established to commemorate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/fallen-heroes-deserve-our-appreciation-1.64809">Salem Suhail bin Khamis</a>, who died on November 30, 1971, while fighting against Iranian forces on the island of Greater Tunb. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikha-fatima-bint-mubarak/" target="_blank">Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak</a>, Mother of the Nation, said the serving men and women had demonstrated the ultimate act of devotion to the nation and had left a legacy to inspire future generations, in a message shared on Wam. She praised the courage of mothers mourning the loss of children who fought to protect their homeland and expressed her gratitude to them. "I pray that God grants you peace and contentment, elevates the rank of your martyr son among the righteous and the faithful, and blesses you and your esteemed family. You remain a source of pride and inspiration to us all," Sheikha Fatima said. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/11/26/dubai-run-2023/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan</a> bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, lauded the men and women of the Emirates who have the lost their lives on the frontlines of national security. He reflected on the achievements of the UAE's National Service Programme, introduced in 2014, and said a special parade would be held to mark its decade in operation. "To the brave men and women of the UAE who sacrifice their lives to protect our nation…You make us proud," Sheikh Hamdan said in a message on X, accompanied by a video celebrating the qualities of the military. "Today, we honor the commitment of the men and women of the National Service Programme. We commemorate 10 years of dedication and service with the ‘Stand of Loyalty’ Parade. May God protect our homeland, our leaders, our people, and everyone who calls the UAE home." Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, said soldiers killed in action were a role model to younger generations. “Without the sacrifices of our martyrs, the UAE’s growth would not have flourished,” Sheikh Hamad said. “No words can truly honour those who fearlessly faced death to safeguard their homeland and its people.” Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, spoke of the importance of remembering those who lost their lives and to care for the families left behind. "On this day, we remember every Emirati who gave his life defending the homeland," Sheikh Humaid said. "We also express our profound gratitude for their ultimate sacrifice." "The UAE will never forget its devoted sons, whose sacrifices have etched a lasting national legacy for future generations to honour."