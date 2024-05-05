UAE leaders mark Armed Forces Unification Day

UAE leaders have come together to mark the 48th Armed Forces Unification Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, described it as a momentous occasion that fills the hearts of the UAE people with immense pride.

“The decision to unify the armed forces on May 6, 1976, stands as a pivotal moment in our history, forever etched in the chronicles of our nation,” he said.

“On this day, our esteemed Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with the unwavering support of our founding fathers, established the cornerstone of our union, embarking on a journey to establish a formidable armed force that can serve as an impenetrable shield for our nation, capable of confronting any threats to our sovereignty, security, and stability.

“Since the decision for unification, over the past 48 years, our armed forces have embarked on a steady trajectory of excellence, achieving remarkable milestones in organisation, training, weaponry, efficiency, and operational capabilities.

“They have rightfully earned their place among the world’s most modern armies.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, emphasised that the decision to unify the armed forces was a strategic choice during a pivotal stage in the country’s history.

He said the armed forces have contributed over decades and continue to enhance security, stability, and peace.

And Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the decision to unify the armed forces was the cornerstone in strengthening the foundations of the country, supporting its cultural and development journey, and protecting its national achievements.

Military unification came five years after the UAE was formed. Six of the seven emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah) declared their union on December 2, 1971. The seventh, Ras Al Khaimah, joined on February 10, 1972.