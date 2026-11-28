The UAE's Eid Al Etihad celebrations will span all seven emirates, with dozens of venues hosting public events under the theme Belonging in Unity.

The 55th Eid Al Etihad Team has announced a series of venues and community celebrations, inviting citizens and residents to mark the occasion, also known as National Day, throughout December.

This year's celebrations draw on personal journeys, cherished memories and cultural heritage to reinforce a sense of national identity.

In Abu Dhabi, festivities will take place at Khalifa City, Al Falah City and Al Shamkha City, as well as at Majalis Abu Dhabi.

Residents in Al Dhafra can celebrate at the Public Park in Madinat Zayed, Al Ghayathi and Majlis Mohammad Al Falahi Al Yasi, while Al Ain will host events at Majlis Al Ain Museum, Majlis Al Masoudi, Majlis Mezyad and Majlis Al Quaa.

In Dubai, celebrations will be held at Global Village, Dubai Festival City Mall, Burj Khalifa and City Walk.

Sharjah's events will take place at Al Suyoh Park and Kshisha Park, while Ajman will host gatherings at Al Jurf Family Park and Al Warqa Park.

Umm Al Quwain's Mall of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah's Corniche Al Qawasim, Manar Mall and RAK Cultural Centre, and Fujairah's iconic Fujairah Fort and Majlis Al Baha complete the nationwide roster of venues.

Live screening

For those unable to attend in person, the official ceremony will be screened at cinemas nationwide and broadcast on local television channels, as well as on Eid Al Etihad's official YouTube channel and website.

Screening and broadcast times will be confirmed through official social media channels.

To support community participation, the team has developed three celebration guides available on EidAlEtihad.ae, offering practical ideas and activities for families, organisations and schools.

The guides form part of the Our Celebration, Made Together initiative, encouraging storytelling and shared traditions. An official playlist of national songs is also available on the Eid Al Etihad YouTube channel.

Firework displays

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police have confirmed the times and locations of the firework displays for National Day.

The first displays will take place on November 28, with displays at four locations: Al Rahba Square, Al Shamhkha City, Al Riyadh City and Al Falah City. More displays will follow on December 1 and 2.

Abu Dhabi Eid Al Etihad fireworks 2026: Dates, timings and locations. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police Show caption: Abu Dhabi Eid Al Etihad fireworks 2026: Dates, timings and l…

In Dubai, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has confirmed fireworks as part of its Eid Al Etihad programme, which runs from November 26 to December 6, although specific locations, dates and times have not yet been announced.

Other attractions will feature aerial and light displays. On December 2 and 3, a show featuring 1,600 drones will be visible from Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR, forming images of the UAE flag and national symbols.

Burj Khalifa will also be the scene of special light projections from December 1 to 3, while Dubai Frame will be illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag on December 2.

These drone and light shows are separate from the confirmed firework displays.

Events for workers

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has also confirmed it is organising events for workers at more than 40 locations across the UAE on December 2 and 3.

Under the slogan “Our Workers’ Happiness on the Anniversary of Our Union,” the events will include competitions, sports and recreational activities.

Private-sector companies and labor accommodations wishing to involve their workers are encouraged to register through https://nationalday2026.ensure.ae and select any of the events based on their locations.