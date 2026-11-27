The atmosphere was buzzing at schools this week as pupils gathered outdoors to celebrate Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's 55th National Day.

From traditional performances to staples of Emirati cuisine and henna decoration, culture and community were on display as schools across the Emirates celebrated before the December 2 holiday.

Souqs with areesh stalls made from palm trees showcased the country's heritage, with nostalgic snacks and activity stations.

At Brighton College Abu Dhabi, the entire school was involved. Head teacher Barney Durrant said bringing people together for the celebration was especially important this year.

Head master Barney Durrant at Brighton College Abu Dhabi’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations. Alexander Christou / The National Show caption: Head master Barney Durrant at Brighton College Abu Dhabi’s E…

“It's obviously been a difficult year for a lot of people, but the UAE has shown such strength throughout it. I'm really proud to be a part of the country,” he told The National.

“We're a British school, but it's really important that we embrace the values of the UAE as well. I think that fusion of both British values and the UAE values coming together on National Day makes it a really special occasion.”

Emirati head girl Nada Yousif, 17, was enjoying her last Eid Al Etihad celebration at the school with her little brother, who performed.

“The best part about National Day itself is that it showcases the Emirati core value of karam, which means generosity, and it lets us basically display this value for the entire day,” she said.

Brighton College Abu Dhabi head girl Nada Yousif, 17, celebrated Eid Al Etihad with her younger brother. Alexander Christou / The National Show caption: Brighton College Abu Dhabi head girl Nada Yousif, 17, celebr…

The celebration aimed to bring the community together, with parents helping out at booths and connecting with teachers.

“Real education is a partnership with the parents, the pupils and the staff," added Ms Yousif. "This is a manifestation of everything that we stand for as a country, as a school, and so on, and one of my favourite days of the year.”

At Gems American Academy – Abu Dhabi, student-run businesses hosted pop-ups. Rashed Alhosani, 16, is co-owner of 79th Street Cafe. He was one of the young entrepreneurs at the event selling his cookies, karak, and banana pudding to fellow pupils and parents.

“My favourite thing is that we can all come together, celebrate our traditions and show our national pride,” Rashed said.

Young entrepreneur Rashed Alhosani, 16, at his stall at Gems American Academy in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Ryan Lim / The National Show caption: Young entrepreneur Rashed Alhosani, 16, at his stall at Gems…

Keith Gary Chicquen, superintendent and chief officer of GAA, was celebrating his first National Day after moving from Portugal this year. He said the occasion was “magnificent”.

“It's spectacular to watch all the dress, and students demonstrating their local customs. Portugal, of course, is one of the oldest countries on the planet, and the UAE is one of the newest countries. So for me, it's quite a contrast, and it's so impressive the way they celebrate their national heritage in this country.”

Keith Gary Chicquen, superintendent and chief officer of Gems American Academy - Abu Dhabi, celebrating his first Eid Al Etihad. Photo by Ryan Lim for The National Show caption: Keith Gary Chicquen, superintendent and chief officer of Gem…

Parents joined their children for the celebrations. For Nouf Alboushelaibi and Khalil Alhammadi, parents of Gems Education student Razan Alhammadi, the celebration reminded them of how far the UAE has come over the past five decades.

“Year on year, we get better and more proud,” Ms Alboushelaibi told The National. “I remember back to National Day to me as a kid when I was in school, it was a celebration. You had to party at school and then you had to go out to Corniche where everyone came in their cars. It's nice to see some of those traditions carry on.”

After a disrupted academic year due to the Iran war, the celebrations are even sweeter for the Emirati family. They are planning to visit their family farm, where they will host a celebration and a parade.

Nouf Alboushelaibi and Khalil Alhammadi, parents of Gems student Razan Alhammadi. Photo: Ryan Lim/The National Show caption: Nouf Alboushelaibi and Khalil Alhammadi, parents of Gems stu…

“I think this National Day is very different than any other because of what we went through this year. Sheikh Zayed said the most important wealth of a country is its people, and we saw the country put the people first and the people put our country first,” Ms Alboushelaibi said.

“I'm volunteering today with most of my friends to do their hennas,” said Alreem Alkatheeri, 16, who felt especially proud to share her culture with fellow classmates.

“It is a really special day, and we like celebrating together, no matter where people are from.”

Gems pupil Alreem Alkatheeri was sharing her culture through henna. Photo: Ryan Lim / The National Show caption: Gems pupil Alreem Alkatheeri was sharing her culture through…

Henna was one of the activities at the Eid Al Etihad celebrations. Photo: Ryan Lim / The National Show caption: Henna was one of the activities at the Eid Al Etihad celebra…

“Celebrating National Day is a day where we celebrate our unity and the day we came together and our improvements over time,” said Omar Alhamiri, 16.

Croatian senior pupil Mona Bukovac, 17, was enjoying the performances and the atmosphere of the event.

“It's really important to come together and have those moments where we celebrate such a beautiful culture. We are always reminded of the culture that we of our host country, and I think that it's really strong in the classroom,” she said.

Mona Bukovac, 17, was enjoying the performances and the atmosphere of the event. Photo: Ryan Lim/The National Show caption: Mona Bukovac, 17, was enjoying the performances and the atmo…

Parent Noor Alyafei, who has five children enrolled at GAA, has prioritised teaching them tolerance and appreciation.

She said it was important for them “to appreciate our country and our leaders and everything they've done to make this country great as it is, and to learn how to tolerate all nationalities, all backgrounds in the school community and outside of school”.