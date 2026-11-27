President Sheikh Mohamed attended a spectacular event highlighting the crucial role the energy sector has played in powering the UAE's progress, as the country prepares to mark the 55th anniversary of its foundation.

The UAE leader and senior officials watched Adnoc's Eid Al Etihad show on Thursday, which paid homage to the vision of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who sought to harness the country’s natural resources to improve the lives of its people.

Adnoc – now firmly positioned as one of the world's biggest oil and gas producers – was established on November 27, 1971, days before the UAE was formed under the guidance of Sheikh Zayed on December 2.

Held under the patronage of the Presidential Court at Adnoc’s headquarters, the celebration – which had the theme Energy of the Nation – featured renowned singers from the Emirates, as well as the UAE National Orchestra. Those in attendance were taken on a musical journey through the decades.

'Cornerstone of growth'

The celebrations highlighted the intertwined histories of the UAE and Adnoc, and how natural resource wealth created the foundations for national prosperity. This comes at the end of an unprecedented year, in which the UAE rose to the challenges posed by regional conflict.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and chief executive of Adnoc, reflected on how the company had strived to keep energy supplies flowing during the Iran war.

“On Eid Al Etihad, we renew our pledge of loyalty to our nation and its leadership," Dr Al Jaber said. "We reaffirm our commitment to work with sincerity and dedication and to ensure that Adnoc continues to serve as a cornerstone of the UAE’s growth, progress and prosperity.

“Guided by the vision and foresight of our leadership, we have made readiness and resilience a priority. This enabled us to navigate the exceptional circumstances faced by our region and the wider world this year while continuing to supply energy and support the UAE’s vital sectors.

“This year has demonstrated that a nation’s strength is built through years of hard work, dedication and forward planning.

"We saw that strength in the heroes of our Armed Forces, Civil Defence, police, firefighters and emergency response teams. We also saw it in the people of Adnoc, who stood firm, shoulder to shoulder, with the guardians of our nation.”

The show helped to shine a light on Adnoc and the vital role its staff have played in keeping operations running, particularly in challenging circumstances this year.

“For 55 years, Adnoc's journey has advanced in step with the UAE’s progress. That is why we named this year’s celebration ‘Energy of Our Nation'," Dr Al Jaber added. "The theme reflects the drive and dedication of Adnoc and its people, who have always served this nation and its ambitions – and always will.”

The celebration was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affair; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; as well as other sheikhs and senior officials.