The UAE’s transformation from a fledgling oil-producing nation into a global economic power was celebrated in a major musical performance in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, in the run-up to the country’s 55th Eid Al Etihad.

Some of the country’s best-known singers, including Hussain Al Jassmi, Hamad Al Ameri and Eida Al Menhali, joined the UAE National Orchestra to perform in Energy of Our Nation, an operetta charting the country’s history and its ambitions for future generations.

Held under the patronage of the Presidential Court at Adnoc’s headquarters, the performance paid tribute to the vision of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who sought to harness the country’s oil wealth to improve the lives of its people.

Tracking the country's history

Attended by President Sheikh Mohamed, the operetta traced the country’s history from the signing of the first oil concessions and the discovery of oil to the formation of the Union in 1971 and the decades of rapid development that followed.

It featured the work of composer Mohammed Al Ahmed and poet Ahmed Al Mansouri and performances of Al Ayyala, the traditional Emirati art form that combines poetry, music and dance.

The performance consisted of eight distinct scenes, beginning with the signing of the oil exploration concession agreement in 1939. It then moved to the beginning of oil exploration in 1958, marking a new era for Abu Dhabi.

The show also highlighted investment in Adnoc’s workforce as central to shaping the future. Photo: Adnoc/ YouTube Show caption: The show also highlighted investment in Adnoc’s workforce as…

The first oil shipment exported from Abu Dhabi through Das Island on July 4, 1962, was highlighted as another defining moment.

The arrival of the late Sheikh Zayed as Ruler of Abu Dhabi in 1966 followed, portraying his vision and efforts to lay the foundations for the development of the country. The establishment of Adnoc on November 27, 1971, just five days before the UAE Union, was presented as a key milestone in the country’s development.

The show also highlighted investment in Adnoc’s workforce as central to shaping the future, before reflecting on the events of February 28, when the UAE faced attacks targeting vital facilities.

A tribute was paid to those who stood in the face of danger to defend the country, with the production highlighting the resilience and solidarity of the UAE and those who protected its people, infrastructure and vital sectors.

To conclude the performance, Hamad Al Ameri sang 'I am Emirati’, before Hussain Al Jassmi performed ‘Above the Pleiades Star’, while ‘A Mark in History’ was sung by Eida Al Menhali.

It was all accompanied by a spectacular light show from the Adnoc Tower that lit up Abu Dhabi’s Corniche.

An extraordinary year

The celebrations come towards the end of an extraordinary year for the UAE, in which the country has had to contend with the economic and security challenges posed by the regional conflict.

Among the themes Adnoc sought to highlight through the event were the country’s preparedness for the crisis, the work of the armed forces and emergency services, and the contribution of Emiratis and foreign residents to the country’s development.

Adnoc, which was founded in the same year as the UAE, said it had maintained supplies of gas, petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas to homes and businesses throughout the disruption, while continuing to serve international customers.

The company has played a central role in the country’s economic development over the past 55 years, with investment in education, industry and infrastructure helping to broaden the economy beyond oil production.

Since 1974, its scholarship programme has supported more than 6,000 students at more than 80 institutions around the world, while its technical academy has trained more than 6,500 Emiratis.

Today, its workforce comprises people of 126 nationalities.

The UAE will celebrate its 55th Eid Al Etihad on December 2, marking the anniversary of the country’s formation in 1971.