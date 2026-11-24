President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, discussed the UAE's vision for the future and emphasised the crucial role of citizens in its development journey during key talks in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders called for the continued "security, progress and prosperity" of the country and its people as anticipation builds for the UAE's 55th National Day celebrations next month.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamad stressed that Emiratis remained at the heart of the nation's priorities, state news agency Wam reported on Monday evening.

Sheikh Hamad was joined at the high-level gathering by Sheikh Mohammed bin Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs and officials.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, greets Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, greets…

The Ruler of Fujairah had earlier been greeted on arrival in the UAE capital by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed and a number of sheikhs and officials.

Sheikh Mohamed regularly meets with the Rulers of the Emirates to review efforts to drive progress and improve the quality of life of citizens and residents alike.