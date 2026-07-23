President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Ruler of Fujairah in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, on Thursday set out the UAE's commitment to supporting its citizens during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders stressed that Emiratis remain at the heart of the nation's development plans and are key to its ambitions.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamad prayed for the continued security, progress and prosperity during the meeting.

Sheikh Hamad was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, on his visit.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Dr Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; and a number of ministers and officials.

The UAE President regularly meets the Rulers of the Emirates to discuss the country's vision for the future and review efforts to improve the quality of life of citizens and residents.

In April, Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Fujairah to meet Sheikh Hamad. The leaders toured Fujairah Port and reviewed the progress of work in its facilities and procedures, state news agency Wam reported.