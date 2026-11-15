President Sheikh Mohamed meets with Dubai ruler

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid held talks in Dubai on Saturday, focusing on the UAE's development priorities and the well-being of its people.

The two leaders met at Al Marmoom, the Ruler's desert retreat, in Dubai. Their discussions centred on the UAE's key development priorities and ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for residents across the country.

Strengthening the UAE's global competitiveness and international standing featured prominently in the discussions, reflecting the leadership's continued ambition to position the country among the world's leading nations.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.