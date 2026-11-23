President Sheikh Mohamed has spoken with Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in a phone call focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

The two leaders discussed the close relationship between the UAE and Syria, with particular emphasis on expanding co-operation in economic and development areas.

Both sides expressed a commitment to advancing initiatives that serve the mutual interests of both nations and support the growth and prosperity of their people.

The call also covered a range of issues of shared concern, including the latest developments across the Middle East and the continuing efforts being made to address them.

Mr Al Shara, who assumed the Syrian presidency following a dramatic shift in the country's political landscape, has been engaging with regional leaders as Damascus seeks to rebuild international relationships and attract investment to support Syria's reconstruction and recovery.

Building the relationship

Both the UAE and Syria have taken significant steps to strengthen ties between the two nations.

In September, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Shara held talks in Abu Dhabi as part of the Syrian leader's working visit to the Emirates, where he took part in the 24th Arab Media Summit in Dubai.

Central to their discussions was a visit by a UAE economic delegation to Syria, which both sides highlighted as a significant step towards establishing frameworks for economic recovery.

Abu Dhabi's Eagle Hills is working on two major projects in Syria, including a residential and tourism development as part of a framework agreement the company has signed with the Syrian government.

Total investment in the two projects in Damascus and Latakia has not been disclosed, but Syria's Arab News Agency reported in October that they will create more than 40,000 jobs.

The Central Bank of the UAE last month agreed to deepen bilateral co-operation with regulators in Syria and Morocco, focusing on vital areas to boost financial stability and technology.