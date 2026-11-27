As Eid Al Etihad approaches, I find myself thinking about the responsibility that comes with writing words for a national occasion. A song can express gratitude, celebrate achievement and bring people together. Its deeper value, for me, lies in whether its meaning stays with us when the occasion has passed.

Writing about a country requires attention to the relationship between a place and the people who give it life. That relationship takes shape through work, care, memory and the commitments people make to one another. Poetry gives us a way to reflect on those commitments and to express feelings that everyday conversation may leave unsaid.

This is the thought behind my forthcoming work for Eid Al Etihad, Al Dar Tafkhar Bi Ahliha, which translates to The nation takes pride in its people, and which we are aiming to release by November 29. It's a patriotic song, recorded by singer Munther Al Junaibi, that conveys the idea of a homeland taking pride in its people. I wanted to explore the reciprocity within belonging. People draw pride from the country they call home, while their conduct and contributions give that country reasons to take pride in them.

That idea places a responsibility on anyone writing a national song. Expressions of affection should have substance behind them. The words should leave room for listeners to consider their own contribution: the work they do carefully, the promises they keep and the example they set for those who come after them.

Cultural continuity depends in part on that freedom to take something valued and give it renewed meaning. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Cultural continuity depends in part on that freedom to take …

Such contributions are often quiet. A teacher who gives a struggling pupil extra attention, a colleague who helps someone new find their feet, or a neighbour who takes responsibility for a shared space can give practical meaning to belonging. These are familiar actions, within reach of many of us. They help turn a broad feeling of appreciation into something another person can experience.

A national occasion offers an opportunity to recognise that everyday effort. Alongside celebrating milestones, we can acknowledge the patience, competence and generosity that sustain a community. A song can give those qualities a place in the celebration and remind us that each person has something to contribute.

There is also a question of who can recognise themselves in the words. People who call the UAE home bring different histories, languages and experiences to that relationship. Their attachments have their own character. A thoughtful cultural work can respect those differences while inviting listeners to reflect on shared responsibilities, including care for their surroundings and consideration for others.

Pride in the UAE can find expression in the care we show one another, the work we do well and the contribution we are willing to make. Photo: Mohamed Al Blooshi / UAE Presidential Court Show caption: Pride in the UAE can find expression in the care we show one…

For me, references to place help make that reflection tangible. Abu Dhabi holds a particular place in my writing as a source of affection and inspiration. Naming a place asks something of the writer: to convey what makes the connection meaningful, and to give the reader or listener space to connect it with their own experience.

The same care matters when writing with future generations in mind. Young listeners will develop their own ways of expressing attachment. We can give them words worth considering, while leaving room for their questions, creativity and contributions. Cultural continuity depends in part on that freedom to take something valued and give it renewed meaning.

As we celebrate Eid Al Etihad, I hope the words we share encourage us to carry the spirit of the occasion into ordinary life. Pride in the UAE can find expression in the care we show one another, the work we do well and the contribution we are willing to make. A country’s achievements give its people reasons for pride. Their everyday actions can give that pride something lasting to rest on.

The writer is an Emirati author and poet based in Abu Dhabi