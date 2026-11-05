New movies in UAE cinemas in November 2026: Release dates and where to watch

November is shaping up to be a busy month for UAE cinemas, with Hollywood blockbusters, Japanese monster movies, Indian productions and Arabic-language releases heading to the big screen.

Among the highlights are Godzilla Minus Zero, the sequel to the Oscar-winning Japanese film, and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which explores the origins of Haymitch Abernathy. Family audiences can look forward to DreamWorks' Forgotten Island and Disney's Hexed, while Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro reunite for another chapter of the Meet the Parents franchise.

Independent cinema also has a strong showing, with Cinema Akil hosting six Hong Kong films from November 6 to 8, including Jackie Chan's Police Story and the acclaimed Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In. Here are the films scheduled across UAE cinemas in November.

November 5

Godzilla Minus Zero

Takashi Yamazaki returns to the monster franchise following the success of 2023's Godzilla Minus One, which won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Set in 1949, two years after the previous film, the sequel finds Japan struggling to rebuild after the devastation of war and Godzilla's attacks. Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe reprise their roles. Yamazaki again directs, writes, and oversees the visual effects, continuing his approach of combining large-scale spectacle with human drama.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas, Reel Cinemas and Roxy Cinemas, with special IMAX previews at selected Vox locations on November 3

The Cat in the Hat

Dr Seuss's mischievous creation returns in an animated adventure directed by Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni. Bill Hader voices the Cat, who has the task of cheering up two siblings struggling to settle into a new town. His attempts to help inevitably descend into chaos. The voice cast also includes Matt Berry, Xochitl Gomez, Quinta Brunson and America Ferrera. The film marks the character's first fully animated theatrical feature, more than two decades after the live-action adaptation starring Mike Myers.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas and Star Cinemas

Ramayana: Part One

Indian filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari directs this ambitious adaptation of the ancient Hindu epic, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita and Yash taking on the role of Ravana. The mythological fantasy follows Rama's confrontation with the powerful ruler of Lanka, drawing on a story that has shaped Indian literature, theatre and cinema for generations. The large-scale production brings the familiar tale to audiences through elaborate visual effects and a cast drawn from across Indian cinema.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas, Reel Cinemas and Star Cinemas

A Talent for Murder

Helen Mirren portrays celebrated crime novelist Patricia Highsmith in this psychological thriller, alongside Olivia Cooke and Alden Ehrenreich. The story follows a young representative from a New York publishing house who travels to Switzerland to persuade the notoriously difficult author to write another instalment in her Ripley series. His assignment draws him into a dangerous situation involving the woman behind some of literature's most unsettling characters. Highsmith's work has previously inspired films including The Talented Mr Ripley and Strangers on a Train.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

Idiots

Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr and Mason Thames star in this crime comedy about two unqualified men hired to transport a wealthy teenager to rehabilitation. What appears to be a straightforward assignment quickly descends into chaos, with the unlikely trio finding themselves in increasingly dangerous situations.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

The Shawshank Redemption

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman star in The Shawshank Redemption, Frank Darabont's acclaimed 1994 prison drama, which returns to UAE cinemas this November. Photo: Columbia Pictures Show caption: Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman star in The Shawshank Redempt…

Frank Darabont's 1994 prison drama returns to cinemas, giving audiences another opportunity to experience the acclaimed adaptation of Stephen King's novella on the big screen. Tim Robbins stars as Andy Dufresne, a banker sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, while Morgan Freeman plays Red, a fellow inmate who becomes his closest friend. Despite a modest initial box-office performance, the film developed an enduring following and is widely celebrated for its exploration of hope, friendship and perseverance.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

The Cycle

Deborah Ann Woll and Jeffrey Donovan star in this supernatural mystery about a woman investigating her estranged father's disappearance after his body is discovered 36 years later at a crime scene. Her search for answers uncovers disturbing secrets surrounding his death.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

November 6

Mookuthi Amman 2: Maha Sakthi

Nayanthara returns for the sequel to the 2020 Tamil fantasy comedy, with Sundar C directing. The original follows a goddess who intervenes in human affairs and challenges religious exploitation. The new instalment promises more mythology, humour and social commentary, with Regina Cassandra and B R Vijayakumar joining the cast.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

Scene

Suriya stars alongside Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in this Tamil crime drama about a police officer drawn back into an investigation he previously abandoned. Revisiting the case forces him to confront unresolved questions as new complications emerge.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas and Star Cinemas

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Soi Cheang's acclaimed 2024 martial arts thriller returns to the big screen as the opening film of Cinema Akil's Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation. Set in 1980s Hong Kong, it follows a troubled young man who finds refuge inside the densely populated Kowloon Walled City, where he develops friendships and becomes embroiled in a violent struggle for control. Starring Louis Koo, Raymond Lam and Sammo Hung, the film was Hong Kong's submission for the 2025 Academy Awards. Actors Kenny Wong and German Cheung will attend a post-screening discussion.

Where to watch: Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central on November 6

Rocky, Rocky II and Rocky III

Sylvester Stallone's boxing franchise returns to cinemas as the original Rocky marks its 50th anniversary. Released in 1976, the Oscar-winning film follows an unknown Philadelphia boxer given an unlikely opportunity to fight heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. Its two sequels continue Rocky Balboa's career, from his rematch with Creed to his confrontation with Clubber Lang, played by Mr T. The films helped establish Stallone as a Hollywood star and became landmarks of American sports cinema.

Where to watch: Reel Cinemas at Dubai Mall, November 6–11

November 7

Dog Day Evening

Director Mak Tin Shu turns a mundane frustration into dark comedy as a man's attempts to cancel his television subscription escalate into a hostage situation. The Hong Kong film blends crime, absurdist humour and social satire, with actor Yukki Tai attending a post-screening discussion.

Where to watch: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, November 7.

Police Story

Jackie Chan's 1985 action classic receives a special outdoor screening as part of the Hong Kong Film Gala. Chan directs and stars as police officer Chan Ka-kui, who must protect a key witness while pursuing a powerful drug lord. Known for its extraordinary practical stunts, elaborate action choreography and destructive set pieces, the film helped establish Chan's international reputation. Its famous shopping centre finale is among the most celebrated action sequences in Hong Kong cinema, making this a rare opportunity to experience it on the big screen.

Where to watch: Cinema Akil's outdoor screening at The Yard, Alserkal Avenue, November 7

Dead End

Isabella Lam Lok-hin's psychological thriller follows a computer programmer whose life is disrupted when a teenager arrives claiming to be his half-brother. Their encounter forces him to confront his father's death and long-suppressed memories. The Hong Kong production premiered at the Busan International Film Festival.

Where to watch: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, November 7

November 8

Another World

Hong Kong animator Tommy Ng Kai Chung makes his feature-length directorial debut with this fantasy drama, which took seven years to produce. Set in a mysterious realm between death and reincarnation, the film follows a spirit tasked with guiding souls through the afterlife. His encounter with a young girl struggling with grief and anger challenges his understanding of the world around him. Released in 2025, the film explores death, loss and emotional healing through elaborate hand-drawn animation.

Where to watch: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, November 8

The Dating Menu

Directed by Frankie Chung, this Hong Kong romantic comedy follows a chef whose culinary creations become the setting for a series of first dates. The film uses food and contemporary dating culture to explore relationships in a city increasingly influenced by algorithms and dating apps.

Where to watch: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, November 8

November 12

Forgotten Island

DreamWorks Animation draws inspiration from Filipino folklore for this fantasy adventure directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado. H.E.R. and Liza Soberano voice lifelong friends Jo and Raissa, who discover a portal to the magical island of Nakali. There, they encounter mythical creatures, including the terrifying Manananggal. Their greatest challenge, however, comes when they discover that returning home will cost them every memory of their friendship. Dave Franco, Manny Jacinto and Lea Salonga are among the supporting voice cast.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas and Roxy Cinemas

Ebenezer

Johnny Depp stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in Ebenezer, a new adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, directed by Ti West and scheduled for release in UAE cinemas on November 12. Photo: Paramount Pictures Show caption: Johnny Depp stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in Ebenezer, a new ada…

Johnny Depp takes on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in a new adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. Directed by Ti West, whose previous films include X and Pearl, the film follows the miserly businessman as supernatural visitors force him to confront his past, present and future. Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Daisy Ridley, Sam Claflin and Ian McKellen also appear. West's involvement suggests a darker interpretation of the familiar Christmas tale, drawing particular attention to its ghostly origins.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

Victorian Psycho

Maika Monroe stars in this gothic horror thriller about an eccentric governess who arrives at a remote Victorian manor, where disturbing incidents raise suspicions about her identity. Thomasin McKenzie and Jason Isaacs also feature in the cast. Set against the oppressive surroundings of an isolated estate, the story combines period drama with psychological suspense. Monroe, whose horror credits include It Follows and Longlegs, returns to a genre in which she has become a recognisable leading performer.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

Les Miserables

Directed by Fred Cavaye, this new adaptation of Victor Hugo's 1862 novel stars Tahar Rahim, Vincent Lindon and Noemie Merlant. Set against the social upheaval of 19th-century France, the story follows former convict Jean Valjean and his pursuit of redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert. The novel has inspired numerous stage and screen productions, most famously the long-running musical. This latest interpretation revisits Hugo's exploration of poverty, injustice and moral responsibility.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

Hadoota

Egyptian comedian Ahmed Helmy stars as Hadoota, a 40-year-old criminal who cannot remember where he concealed a witness he kidnapped. Desperate to recover the information, he turns to a hypnotherapist, played by Amina Khalil, who attempts to reconstruct his memories. The process forces him to revisit encounters with old enemies and confront events from his past. Mohamed Mamdouh also stars in the Arabic-language comedy, which combines a crime caper with a story about personal reckoning.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

November 13

Bouma

Dileesh Pothan, Sagar Surya and Adithi Balan star in this Malayalam mystery about a struggling singer who returns to an estate connected to her past. Her arrival triggers unsettling experiences and exposes long-buried family secrets, blurring the boundaries between memory and reality.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

Itlu Arjuna

This Telugu romantic drama follows a man unable to speak who falls in love and struggles to express his feelings. Starring Anaswara Rajan, Aniesh Reddy and Brahmaji, the film explores communication, emotional connection and the challenges of expressing affection without words.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

November 19

You Can See Everything

Nathan Fielder, known for Nathan for You and The Rehearsal, joins filmmaker Lance Oppenheim to direct this unconventional documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood-testing company Theranos. Beginning 34 days before Holmes enters prison for defrauding investors, the film follows her decision to invite a camera crew into her life. What begins as an intimate portrait develops into a three-year investigation into truth, deception and the nature of documentary filmmaking. The A24 production has attracted considerable attention since its US release in October.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas and Reel Cinemas

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping explores the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before the events of the original film, with Joseph Zada leading the cast as a young Haymitch Abernathy. Photo Credit: Murray Close Show caption: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping explores the 50th H…

The Hunger Games franchise returns with another prequel, this time centred on a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada. Directed by Francis Lawrence and based on Suzanne Collins's 2025 novel, the film takes place 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's story, during the 50th Hunger Games. Ralph Fiennes portrays President Snow, while Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close and Kieran Culkin join the ensemble. The story explores the deadly competition that shaped Haymitch long before he became Katniss's mentor.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas and Roxy Cinemas

Ghost Soldier

Jim Caviezel stars as a former special forces soldier whose quiet retirement ends when a powerful foreign corporation attempts to seize his community's land. Refusing to surrender, he puts his military training and advanced weaponry to use in an escalating confrontation.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

November 20

OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood

Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi star in this Tamil crime drama exploring greed, poverty and the pursuit of power. Set in a violent world where criminals and law enforcement collide, the film establishes the conflicts of what is intended to be a larger story.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

Bachelor Party D'eux

Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban and Naslen star in this Malayalam comedy, a spiritual successor to the 2012 film Bachelor Party. Featuring a new group of characters, it aims to recreate the original's chaotic mixture of friendship, action and irreverent humour.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

Sathyavan Savithri

Keerthy Suresh stars in this Tamil courtroom drama about a woman fighting to prove her husband's innocence in a murder case. Her determination is tested when she finds herself opposing her own mentor, turning the trial into a deeply personal confrontation.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

November 26

Focker In-Law

Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande star in Focker In-Law, the fourth instalment of the Meet the Parents comedy franchise, which reunites De Niro with Ben Stiller more than 15 years after Little Fockers. Photo: Paramount Pictures Show caption: Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande star in Focker In-Law, the …

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro reunite for the fourth instalment of the Meet the Parents franchise, more than 15 years after Little Fockers. This time, Greg Focker's grown-up son Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo, is preparing to marry Olivia, a former FBI hostage negotiator, played by Ariana Grande. Greg suspects his future daughter-in-law is hiding something, although his father-in-law, Jack, played by De Niro, is thoroughly charmed by her. John Hamburg directs, with Owen Wilson, Teri Polo and Blythe Danner also returning.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

Hexed

Disney's latest original animated feature follows Billie, an awkward teenager who discovers that her unusual abilities may be magical. The revelation transports her and her highly organised mother, Alice, into a hidden supernatural world, changing their understanding of their family. Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, the film features Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones in the leading voice roles, alongside Stephen Fry. The story combines fantasy adventure with a mother-daughter relationship at its centre.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas and Roxy Cinemas

Crypto

Bassem Samra and Bayoumi Fouad star in this Egyptian crime comedy about two estranged brothers summoned by their mafia boss father after 30 years. Hoping for an escape from poverty, the brothers instead find themselves drawn into their father's dangerous criminal affairs.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

Traveller's Hell

A young woman travelling alone on mountain roads encounters a stranded man whose vehicle resembles one linked to a series of murders. This Arabic-language thriller, starring Adwaa Bader and Aziz Gharbawi, builds suspense around the stranger's identity and the dangers of isolation.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas and Roxy Cinemas

Paper Tiger

Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller star in Paper Tiger, a crime thriller directed by James Gray about two brothers whose pursuit of the American dream draws them into a dangerous scheme involving the Russian mafia. Photo: Cannes Festival Show caption: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller star in Pap…

James Gray, whose previous films include Ad Astra and The Immigrant, directs this crime thriller starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller. The story follows two brothers who pursue the American dream and become entangled in a dangerous scheme involving the Russian mafia. Their actions place their family at risk and threaten their relationship as suspicion and betrayal enter the picture. Gray's films frequently examine family bonds, ambition and the darker aspects of American life, making the material a natural fit for his interests.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas

November 27

Gun Maaster G9

Emraan Hashmi, Aparshakti Khurana and Genelia Deshmukh star in this Hindi action film about a man whose pursuit of love brings him into conflict with a dangerous adversary. The story combines romance with escalating confrontations and action sequences.

Where to watch: Vox Cinemas and Roxy Cinemas