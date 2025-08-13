Ashutosh Rana’s dream role brings Ramayana to life in Humare Ram

It’s been a busy year for acclaimed Indian actor Ashutosh Rana, 57. From the rom-com Loveyapa to historical blockbuster Chhaava and the spy thriller War 2, releasing on Thursday, the actor’s seamless transition between genres and characters is proof of why he remains one of the country’s most respected performers.

"But I'm not talented. I'm just greedy," he jokes.

Yet, despite his success on the big screen, Rana's proudest role this year is on stage, where he stars as the complex antagonist Ravan in the theatrical spectacle Humare Ram. Based on the Indian epic Ramayana, the show – which has been performed more than 270 times across India in the past year – will make its international debut with a four-day run at the Dubai Opera starting on Thursday.

Weaving together lesser-known episodes from the ancient tale with high-tech production and visuals, Humare Ram offers a fresh and immersive retelling of the Ramayana – a tale of duty, devotion and the triumph of good over evil. It follows prince Ram, a major Hindu deity, through his 14-year exile with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman. When Sita is abducted by the demon king Ravan, a bloody war ensues. The epic ends with Ram’s victory and triumphant return to Ayodhya as king.

Starring alongside Rana are playwright Rahull R Bhuchar as Ram and Harleen Kaur Rekhi as Sita, among others. The show also features music by some of the biggest names in India, including Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher.

Humare Ram blends an ancient tale with high-tech production and visuals. Photo: Felicity Theatre

For Rana, best known for his villainous roles in films such as Dushman and Sangharsh, playing Ravan was a lifelong dream.

“He's a character with many shades and depths," he tells The National. “Ravan has all the sur [notes]. Like music has seven surs, missing even one makes the orchestra incomplete. Ravan embodies all those surs."

Rana’s fascination with the Ramayana began early in his career in the 1990s, when he honed his craft as a theatre actor in Ram Leela performances or dramatic enactments of Ram’s life traditionally staged during the autumn festival of Navratri.

In 2020, he authored the book Ramrajya, which explores the concept of an ideal state based on Ram's values.

He views Ramayana not just as a religious story, but as a guide to dharma or the way of life that elevates both the individual and society. “If you want to be a better friend, leader or human being, Ramayana offers all those lessons. It’s full of grace, gratitude and the wisdom to live a meaningful life," he says.

"If you want to establish or polish yourself, Ramayana has all the ingredients. For example, you are a journalist and I am an actor. If we follow the dharma of journalists or actors, we will produce fantastic work. Ramayana teaches how to follow and fulfill dharma."

Ashutosh Rana says playing Ravan was his dream role. Photo: Felicity Theatre

Rana says the Humare Ram's universal themes, combined with its grand scale, have helped broaden its appeal with a cross-section of audiences – and even sparked renewed interest in Indian theatre.

"Humare Ram’s huge commercial success showed people theatre can be a thriving industry. Now many big production houses are investing in theatre," he says. "And now we're taking Humare Ram abroad, including Dubai, and I hope many more artists will be doing shows internationally.

"You need content that touches the soul and heart. If the content is bad, even a big-budget film won’t succeed. If the content is fantastic and presented with grace and honour, people will love it and support it."

As an actor, it makes little difference whether he’s performing before a camera or on stage, he adds.

"Honesty is the most important thing, whether on film or on stage," he says. "The biggest difference is the communication and connection you get from performing live. That interaction is satisfying and unique to theatre.

Humare Ram has been a major success across India. Photo: Felicity Theatre

"Also, meeting people who’ve transformed because they saw this show is very fulfilling. If this art can make someone a better human being, that’s fantastic."

Playing Ravan has not only been fulfilling, but also an education, he says. And even after 276 shows over one and a half years, he's not slowing down any time soon.

"Acting is my passion, which luckily is also my profession and education. When your education, passion, and profession meet, you don’t get tired. And this role is exactly that for me," he says.

"There are billions of people in the world. I want every human being to watch this play at least once. We will take it as far as we can."

Humare Ram is running at the Dubai Opera from Thursday to Sunday, with two shows a day on the last two days. The show is performed in Hindi. Tickets start at Dh180.

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

500 People from Gaza enter France 115 Special programme for artists 25 Evacuation of injured and sick

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Leading all-time NBA scorers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387

Karl Malone 36,928

Kobe Bryant 33,643

Michael Jordan 32,292

LeBron James 31,425

Wilt Chamberlain 31,419

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,200m, Winner: ES Rubban, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,200m, Winner: Al Mobher, Sczcepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m, Winner: Jabalini, Tadhg O’Shea, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 2,200m, Winner: AF Abahe, Tadgh O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Makerah, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Law Of Peace, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

The%20Color%20Purple %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBlitz%20Bazawule%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFantasia%20Barrino%2C%20Taraji%20P%20Henson%2C%20Danielle%20Brooks%2C%20Colman%20Domingo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



Women%E2%80%99s%20Asia%20Cup %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20fixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESun%20Oct%202%2C%20v%20Sri%20Lanka%3Cbr%3ETue%20Oct%204%2C%20v%20India%3Cbr%3EWed%20Oct%205%2C%20v%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EFri%20Oct%207%2C%20v%20Thailand%3Cbr%3ESun%20Oct%209%2C%20v%20Pakistan%3Cbr%3ETue%20Oct%2011%2C%20v%20Bangladesh%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20squad%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EChaya%20Mughal%20(captain)%2C%20Esha%20Oza%2C%20Kavisha%20Kumari%2C%20Khushi%20Sharma%2C%20Theertha%20Satish%2C%20Lavanya%20Keny%2C%20Priyanjali%20Jain%2C%20Suraksha%20Kotte%2C%20Natasha%20Cherriath%2C%20Indhuja%20Nandakumar%2C%20Rishitha%20Rajith%2C%20Vaishnave%20Mahesh%2C%20Siya%20Gokhale%2C%20Samaira%20Dharnidharka%2C%20Mahika%20Gaur%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%202-litre%20direct%20injection%20turbo%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%207-speed%20automatic%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20261hp%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20400Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20From%20Dh134%2C999%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Bio Ram Buxani earned a salary of 125 rupees per month in 1959 Indian currency was then legal tender in the Trucial States. He received the wages plus food, accommodation, a haircut and cinema ticket twice a month and actuals for shaving and laundry expenses Buxani followed in his father’s footsteps when he applied for a job overseas His father Jivat Ram worked in general merchandize store in Gibraltar and the Canary Islands in the early 1930s Buxani grew the UAE business over several sectors from retail to financial services but is attached to the original textile business He talks in detail about natural fibres, the texture of cloth, mirrorwork and embroidery Buxani lives by a simple philosophy – do good to all

Oppenheimer %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristopher%20Nolan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECillian%20Murphy%2C%20Emily%20Blunt%2C%20Robert%20Downey%20Jr%2C%20Florence%20Pugh%2C%20Matt%20Damon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The Gandhi Murder 71 - Years since the death of MK Gandhi, also christened India's Father of the Nation

34 - Nationalities featured in the film The Gandhi Murder

7 - million dollars, the film's budget

SCHEDULE Saturday, April 20: 11am to 7pm - Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival and Para jiu-jitsu. Sunday, April 21: 11am to 6pm - Abu Dhabi World Youth (female) Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Monday, April 22: 11am to 6pm - Abu Dhabi World Youth (male) Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Tuesday, April 23: 11am-6pm Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Wednesday, April 24: 11am-6pm Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Thursday, April 25: 11am-5pm Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Friday, April 26: 3pm to 6pm Finals of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Saturday, April 27: 4pm and 8pm awards ceremony.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.