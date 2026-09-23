What is Forgotten Island, DreamWorks' Filipino folklore film featuring H.E.R., Bini, SB19 and Lea Salonga?

When H.E.R. was growing up, one creature from Filipino folklore featured particularly prominently in the stories her mother told her.

The Manananggal, a mythical creature that can separate the upper half of its body and fly through the night, was used to frighten the future Grammy and Oscar-winning singer.

“When I was a kid, that was the one that my mom would always tell,” H.E.R. told Reuters. “She'd be like, ‘The Manananggal is gonna get you’,”

Those childhood memories have now found their way on to the big screen in Forgotten Island, DreamWorks Animation's new fantasy adventure inspired by Filipino culture and mythology.

H.E.R., whose full name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, is of Filipino and African-American heritage. She voices one of the film's two lead characters. The singer's mother, Agnes Wilson, is Filipina, and H.E.R. recalled how family trips to the Philippines made the stories she had grown up hearing seem even more real.

“We went to the Philippines, and I saw the bats, and she'd be like, ‘Look, it's the Manananggal!’” she said.

What is Forgotten Island about?

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Set in the Philippines in the 1990s, the film follows Jo, voiced by H.E.R., and Raissa, played by Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano, two lifelong best friends who are about to head in different directions after leaving high school.

During their final night together, the pair stumble across a mysterious portal that transports them to Nakali, a fantastical island populated by creatures they recognise from the stories told by their Filipino families.

Getting home, however, comes with a price. Jo and Raissa discover that escaping Nakali could mean sacrificing the memories of their friendship, leaving them racing to find another way off the island before they forget each other entirely.

The film is written and directed by Joel Crawford and Filipino-American filmmaker Januel Mercado, who previously worked together on the Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

For Mercado, the story is also personal. He has said the character Jo was named after his sister Joann, one of the Filipina women who helped inspire the project.

“Strong women have affected me and made me the person I am,” Mercado said.

Crawford, whose wife is Filipina, similarly drew on his own connection to Filipino culture while developing the film.

What is the Manananggal?

The Manananggal, one of the most recognisable supernatural creatures in Filipino folklore, features in Forgotten Island. Photo: Universal Pictures Show caption: The Manananggal, one of the most recognisable supernatural c…

The Manananggal, one of the most recognisable supernatural creatures in Filipino folklore, is traditionally depicted as a woman. The vampire-like creature is able to separate its upper body from its lower half, sprout wings and fly through the night in search of victims.

In the film, the feared Manananggal is voiced by Filipino Broadway star Lea Salonga, best known internationally as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Mulan in Disney's Mulan. Salonga became the first Filipina to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month.

But the Manananggal is only one of the figures drawn from the country's rich collection of myths and legends. Nakali is populated by a range of magical and mythological creatures, turning stories traditionally passed between generations into the foundations of the film's fantasy world.

What are critics saying about Forgotten Island?

Forgotten Island currently holds a 100 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Universal Pictures Show caption: Forgotten Island currently holds a 100 per cent fresh rating…

Early reviews for Forgotten Island have been overwhelmingly positive. As of September 23, the film holds a 100 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 28 reviews.

Critics have praised the film's animation, emotional core and celebration of Filipino culture. The Hollywood Reporter says it's packed with “wit, humour, energy and visual invention”, while The Sydney Morning Herald called the film “dazzling” and praised its heart and passion for the culture it depicts.

IndieWire highlighted the friendship at the centre of the story, while The Film Maven, called it “one of the best animated films of 2026”.

Who stars in Forgotten Island?

Forgotten Island directors Joel Crawford, left, and Januel Mercado, right, with voice leads H.E.R. (second from left) and Liza Soberano. Getty Images Show caption: Forgotten Island directors Joel Crawford, left, and Januel M…

H.E.R., Soberano and Salonga lead a voice cast featuring a number of actors with Filipino heritage.

The cast includes Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon and comedian Jo Koy. Dave Franco, Jenny Slate and Ronny Chieng also lend their voices to characters in the film.

Music also plays a significant role, with the soundtrack featuring H.E.R. and Soberano as well as Filipino acts including Bini and SB19. Sophia Laforteza of global girl group Katseye also features, alongside Filipino-American artists Ruby Ibarra, Guapdad 4000 and P-Lo.

Forgotten Island opens in the US on September 25. Middle East release dates have not been announced