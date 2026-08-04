Alex Eala's inspiring Filipino phrases and symbols – and what they mean

Alex Eala's Mubadala DC Open triumph on Monday was about more than just lifting a trophy. By becoming the first Filipino to win a WTA Tour-level singles title, the 21-year-old cemented her place in tennis history while carrying reminders of home on to some of the sport's biggest stages.

Throughout a breakthrough season that has included a stunning run at Wimbledon and now a maiden WTA title, Eala has made a point of celebrating her Filipino heritage through the words and symbols she sports on court. From the country's national flower to a proverb about hard work and perseverance, each detail reflects the values that have shaped her journey.

Sampaguita: The flower of the Philippines

Perhaps the most striking symbol is the sampaguita, the national flower of the Philippines.

Last year, when Eala made her Wimbledon debut, sponsor Nike surprised her with a custom box and hair tie featuring the delicate white flower, allowing her to carry a piece of home on to Centre Court.

“The sampaguita … a reminder of where I come from – and everything that brought me here,” Eala shared on Instagram along with a photo of the hair tie, adding in Tagalog: “I carry it with me every step of the way.”

Inscribed inside the box is the Filipino proverb “kung may tinanim, may aanihin”, which roughly translates to “what is sowed will be reaped”. Its message is universal: hard work, patience and perseverance eventually bring rewards – a sentiment that reflects Eala's remarkable rise.

The sampaguita has long symbolised humility, purity, resilience and devotion in Filipino culture – qualities that mirror Eala's journey through the professional ranks after leaving home as a teenager to train at Rafael Nadal's academy in Spain.

Alex Eala wears a hair tie inspired by sampaguita, the national flower of the Philippines. Alex Eala / Instagram Show caption: Alex Eala wears a hair tie inspired by sampaguita, the natio…

Nike has also embraced the symbolism of the sampaguita and its connection to Eala's rise. In July last year, the sportswear giant released a limited-edition collection titled In Full Bloom, inspired by the national flower and what it represents. Designed by Manila artist Georgina Camus, the collection featured T-shirts, caps and tote bags.

“To say this was a dream project is an understatement. I had the privilege of designing the Nike By You In Full Bloom shirt to honour Alex Eala's tennis journey. This custom tee is a symbol of discipline, courage and full-circle growth – designed to inspire the next generation to bloom in their own time,” Camus wrote on Instagram.

Eala's breakthrough victories this season are the culmination of years of sacrifice rather than overnight success.

At Wimbledon in July, after she secured what was then the biggest win of her career, by defeating former champion and six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek, a tearful Eala said: “For someone like Iga, who has won so many Grand Slams, this achievement may seem small, but for someone who grew up in the Philippines, it is huge. I went to train with my brother and my grandfather every day after school with my ruffled socks, light-up shoes and chubby cheeks, so to the younger me this is everything.”

Ahead of her match with Swiatek, Eala had already become the first Filipino to reach Round 3 of a Grand Slam in the Open era, which came just after clinching her maiden grass-court title at the Birmingham Open a month ago.

For that historic run at Wimbledon, Eala sported another inspiring message on her tennis visor. Inscribed on the strap in her native Tagalog was the phrase “kapag lumago, hindi na hihinto”.

“It loosely translates to 'once it grows, it cannot be stopped', or 'it's unstoppable',” Eala explained in her post-match press conference.

“I think it's so sentimental to be able to carry parts of my culture with me on court because where I come from is a big part of who I am and a big part of who I want to become in the future,” she said.

Eala has taken her celebration of Filipino heritage beyond the court. At this year's Laureus World Sports Awards, she wore a Filipiniana – the traditional Filipino dress distinguished by its signature butterfly sleeves − designed by her uncle, fashion designer Rhett Eala.