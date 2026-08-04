Alexandra Eala seals historic first WTA title for Philippines: 'I feel so much love'

Alexandra Eala became the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour-level ​singles ​title, and Taylor ​Fritz claimed his first trophy of the ⁠season after both rain-delayed Washington Open finals were completed ⁠on Monday.

Eala stunned top seed Jessica Pegula ​4-6, 6-4, 6-0 after the weather-hit women's final resumed with the 21-year-old trailing by a set ⁠but leading 2-1 in the second, while third seed Fritz beat Spanish teenager Rafa Jodar 7-6, 6-4 in a tight men's decider.

"I feel so much love. My first chance at a title ⁠knowing it won't be the last and already having achieved this milestone for my ​career," ⁠Eala said on court. "I knew ‌whatever happened after this match would have already been a win for me."

Pegula, chasing a ​third Washington title after lifting the trophy in 2019 and 2021, was unable to stop the momentum swinging decisively in Eala's favour.

The Filipina won 10 of the 13 games played after the restart, securing the second set before racing through the decider behind a dominant left-handed serve and fearless baseline hitting that drew increasingly vocal support from a partisan crowd despite Pegula playing on home soil.

"I want to congratulate Alex on an amazing tournament," world number three Pegula said. "To see how far you've come over the last couple of years when we first played, to see the amazing fans that follow you every place you go, it's not fun to play against but I think it's amazing."

The victory extended ​Eala's winning streak against top-10 opponents to five matches following ‌victories over Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, ⁠twice, and Iga Swiatek.

The breakthrough title will ​propel Eala to a career-high world number 20 when the new WTA ​rankings are released.

Fritz, meanwhile, captured his first title of the year after edging 19-year-old Jodar in a ⁠contest delayed overnight by the same rain that interrupted the women's championship.

Neither player dropped ⁠serve in the opening set before the American dominated the tiebreak, then broke early in the second and held firm despite late pressure from the Spaniard.

The victory gives Fritz momentum heading into the Canadian Open, the final ATP Masters 1000 event before the ​US Open, where the home favourite will again be among the leading American hopes to end the country's men's Grand Slam singles title drought dating back to Andy Roddick's 2003 triumph in New York.