The UAE has issued a new law making it easier for financial institutions and companies operating in its financial free zones to do business with the mainland.

The federal decree law, issued on Sunday, seeks to clarify the regulatory framework governing financial free zones while expanding opportunities for businesses to operate across the two jurisdictions.

The move offers investors and companies “a clearer understanding of the legislation governing their businesses, facilitates compliance with legal requirements, and fosters confidence and certainty in transactions, thereby supporting the ability of financial free zones to attract businesses and investment and develop their services”, the UAE Government Media Office said.

A key provision allows companies licensed in financial free zones to conduct activities on the UAE mainland, subject to regulatory approvals and conditions. They may also be permitted to operate without establishing a physical presence on the mainland, it said.

The law also supports international and regional companies, both within and outside the UAE, in benefitting from regional treasury centres’ services, it added.

The decree-law is part of broader efforts to strengthen the country's financial sector and make its financial free zones more closely integrated with the domestic economy, while preserving their distinct legal and regulatory frameworks, according to the statement.

The move comes as the UAE’s financial free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi’s ADGM, have become significant hubs for international banks, investment firms, asset managers and financial technology companies. Both operate under independent legal and regulatory frameworks, attracting businesses seeking access to regional and global markets. The latest legislation makes it easier for companies to serve mainland customers and for financial institutions to operate across the different jurisdictions.

The latest legislation provides for greater integration between mainland financial institutions and those operating in free zones, including through securities offerings, listings and trading across the two markets.

It also allows FinTech institutions established or licensed in financial free zones to execute and settle their customers’ transactions in UAE dirhams through designated accounts held with banks licensed by the UAE Central Bank, according to the statement.

The accounts will be used to hold customer funds, process transactions and return money to clients, subject to Central Bank requirements.

This framework provides legal clarity for conducting these activities and supports the development of innovative financial services, promoting compliance with regulatory requirements, in line with evolving business models and digital transformation in the financial sector, it added.

Banks licensed in financial free zones may also be allowed to conduct dirham transactions and accept deposits from mainland customers specifically for regional treasury centre activities, subject to a regulatory decision governing such operations, the statement said.

At a glance