Dubai Police arrest group over fake reviews: Can bad review land you in trouble?

Posting a negative online review of a business could land UAE residents in legal trouble if their comments are deemed defamatory or deliberately damaging to the business's reputation, experts have warned.

The warning follows the arrest of a group by Dubai Police accused of posting fake reviews on a company’s Google Maps page in an attempt to harm its business.

Police said an investigation launched after the company filed a complaint revealed that several commercial shops had formed groups to publish false and damaging comments.

While customers are entitled to share their experiences online, their comments must not harm others or their interests, said Maj Yasser Juma Mohammed, head of the Social Media Crimes Section at Dubai Police.

He warned social media users that there is a difference between leaving an honest negative review and posting comments that could amount to an insult or defamation.

A lasting impact

Nikhat Sardar Khan, a litigation lawyer in Dubai, said that insulting, misleading or malicious reviews can expose the writer to legal action.

"Online defamation is considered more harmful as it can cause lasting damage because it can be saved, shared and viewed long after it was first published."

Ludmila Yamalova of law firm Lylaw said: "Deleting a review does not automatically eliminate legal liability. Once a statement is published, the offence may have occurred. Screenshots, platform records, or other electronic evidence may preserve the original content."

For small businesses, a few negative or fake reviews can bruise their reputation and leave a lasting online imprint.

Apple Gawaran said Google reviews and word-of-mouth matters a lot for small businesses like hers. Show caption: Apple Gawaran said Google reviews and word-of-mouth matters …

For Apple Gawaran, a Dubai-based content creator who runs a personalised 3D-printed gifts business, the issue is personal. "One fake review can create unnecessary negativity and potentially influence people who have never even experienced the business," she said.

Ms Gawaran said customers should share honest feedback, positive or negative, but there is a clear difference between genuine criticism and deliberately posting false information to damage a business.

Amreen Iqbal, founder of jewellery brand Piece of You, said fake reviews can create doubts among potential customers who rely on online feedback when choosing gifts. "When someone posts a review about an experience they never had, it creates confusion and doubt," she said.

The team at Mövenpick JLT raised a similar concern, saying fake reviews can mislead families planning holidays and business travellers booking accommodation, while unfairly affecting the staff behind the service.

Amreen Iqbal, founder and creative director of Piece of You Show caption: Amreen Iqbal, founder and creative director of Piece of You

A bad review is not necessarily illegal

Constructive criticism or opinions based on genuine experiences generally do not constitute defamation if they are not insulting or made with malicious intent. However, even factual statements that damage a reputation can be defamatory.

Ms Yamalova said: “Negative reviews are not illegal in the UAE. However, the distinction between legitimate criticism and unlawful defamation is not always clear-cut, and is more nuanced.”

Simply put, saying a restaurant's service was slow or a product didn't meet expectations is different from accusing a business of fraud or insulting its employees.

Ludmila Yamalova of law firm Lylaw said that deleting a review does not automatically eliminate legal liability. Show caption: Ludmila Yamalova of law firm Lylaw said that deleting a revi…

"These reviews, while critical, aim to provide constructive feedback without making false statements," said Ms Khan.

In contrast, a defamatory review contains false statements. Such reviews go beyond mere opinion or criticism, which can lead to legal consequences. According to Ms Khan, "Businesses and individuals can sue for defamation if they can prove that the statements have caused harm or tangible damage. Reviewers must ensure their feedback is honest and not insulting or defamatory, causing reputational harm or tangible damage."

UAE cybercrime law

Under Article 43 of the UAE Cybercrimes Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021), online insults and statements that expose others to punishment or public contempt can carry criminal penalties.

The penalties can include fines ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000 and/or imprisonment. Depending on the circumstances, the affected party may also pursue a separate civil claim for compensation where legally recognised damage can be applied.

However, a complaint does not automatically establish an offence. Criminal liability depends on the particular statements, circumstances, and applicable legal requirements.

The UAE cybercrime law strictly prohibits spreading false information and imposes severe penalties. Violators may face imprisonment for at least one year and a fine of at least Dh100,000. The penalty increases to two years in jail and a minimum fine of Dh200,000 if the crime was committed during an emergency or crisis.

Ms Yamalova's advice to consumers is simple: "Focus on the facts, not accusations. Criticise the product or service, not the individual. Avoid inflammatory language, personal insults and unsupported allegations. Consider whether the review aims to share a genuine experience or cause harm.

"Negative reviews are a legitimate part of consumer feedback. But in the UAE, approach them thoughtfully, recognising that even an honestly held grievance does not automatically protect you from legal liability."

If a consumer has a bad experience, they can exercise their rights under Consumer Protection law. This law protects consumers and gives them the right to fair treatment, accurate information, and compensation for damage caused by defective products or poor services, holding businesses accountable for their actions.

Seeking compensation under this law is more effective than posting negative reviews because it provides a formal process for resolving grievances.