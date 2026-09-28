Dubai Global Village warns residents of fake websites selling VIP packs

Global Village has warned residents not to buy VIP packs for the coming season from unauthorised websites or individual sellers.

The warning comes as the cultural destination in Dubai prepares to open its gates on October 14 for the coming season, which runs until May. Last week, operators opened bookings for the VIP packs, which was followed by a scam warning from Dubai Police, who cautioned the public to watch out for fake websites and social media accounts promoting fraudulent packages.

The popular tourist park emphasised that the exclusive VIP packs are available for purchase only from the official Coca-Cola Arena website (coca-cola-arena.com), urging that “no other website, seller or individual is authorised to sell these packs”.

In a statement, Global Village stressed that purchasing from unauthorised sources could leave the buyer open to fraud and that packs acquired in this way may be cancelled or deactivated under the terms and conditions.

Scammers imitate or clone websites and social media profiles to generate what look like genuine official pages and mislead people into thinking they are on authorised platforms. This can lead to victims making fake purchases – paying for goods that do not exist – or sharing their personal details online.

Global Village VIP packs

VIP packs for Global Village went on sale on Saturday. This year, the packs are redesigned around a new 'Global Village storybook' theme. They feature seven collectable pins, alongside a selection of premium Global Village experiences and benefits. One lucky VIP pack holder will get a chance to win Dh31,000 ($8,440).

The Diamond VIP Pack is the most expensive option at Dh7,900, followed by Platinum at Dh3,490, Gold at Dh2,490 and Silver at Dh1,890.

Each pack includes benefits such as a VIP parking sticker, parking cards, a number of entry tickets depending on the tier bought, and Wonder Pass cards with priority access to rides and bonus points when topping up.

Anyone aged 18 or older holding a valid Emirates ID is eligible to purchase.

Mega VIP packs return

Global Village is bringing back its Mega Gold and Mega Silver packs, which combine its VIP benefits with passes or tickets for Dubai Parks and Resorts, which reopens on October 7.

Buyers can choose between three-month multi-park seasonal passes or one-day, two-park tickets.

The Mega Gold pack costs Dh4,990 and includes either eight seasonal passes or 12 park tickets. The Mega Silver costs Dh3,490 and includes either five seasonal passes or seven park tickets.

Both have a Dh150 priority booking fee during the pre-order period.